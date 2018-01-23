All Sections
    • LIVING
    01/23/2018 14:45 EST | Updated 58 minutes ago

    20 Unusual Valentine's Day Gifts For When Roses Won't Do

    Say it with sneakers. Or a mermaid throw.

    pkanchana via Getty Images

    So, Valentine's Day is coming up and you want to get your loved one a gift as unique as they are?

    Put down the roses and the heart-shaped box of chocolates. Or get them, because who doesn't love flowers, but, like, also get them something original. Something that says "I thought about your likes and desires and unique qualities longer than it took me to stand in line at the gas station for these chocolates."

    From sneakers to s'mores to sexy bath soaps, we've got you covered with this list of 20 unusual Valentine's Day gift ideas.

    1. Nine West Palash slip-on sneakers

    The Bay

    Costs: $120

    Get it at: The Bay

    2. Mermaid throw

    Simons

    Costs: $29.95

    Get it at:Simons

    3. Ugh neon sign table lamp

    Urban Outfitters

    Costs: $94

    Get it at: Urban Outfitters

    4. Sock Box sock of the month club

    Sock Box

    Costs: Starts at $13/month

    Get it at: Sock Box

    5. Musical snow globe — unicorn

    Indigo

    Costs: $22.12

    Get it at: Indigo

    6. PLAY x Converse Chuck Taylor — hidden heart high top sneaker

    Nordstrom

    Costs: $136.22

    Get it at: Nordstrom

    7. Champagne Bears large candy cube

    Nordstrom

    Costs: $26.12

    Get it at: Nordstrom

    8. Breville The Smoking Gun wood smoke infuser in silver

    Bed Bath and Beyond

    Costs: $99.99

    Get it at: Bed Bath and Beyond

    9. Le Creuset cast-iron heart-shaped dutch oven

    Williams Sonoma

    Costs: $219.95 to $299.95

    Get it at: Williams Sonoma

    10. Stemless wine glass, set of two, husband and wife

    Indigo

    Costs: $29.95

    Get it at:Indigo

    11. Love Me lace bralet

    Winners

    Costs: $9.99

    Get it at:Winners (in store only)

    12. Buck Naked Soap Company rose bath melts

    Well.ca

    Costs: $14.99

    Get it at:Well.ca

    13. Love At First Scent romantic essential oils kit

    Well.ca

    Costs: $29.99

    Get it at:Well.ca

    14. Nostalgia Electrics lazy Susan s'mores maker

    Bed Bath and Beyond

    Costs: $29.99

    Get it at: Bed Bath and Beyond

    15. Crosley Daniella floral cruiser bluetooth record player

    Urban Outfitters

    Costs: $119

    Get it at: Urban Outfitters

    16. Love You More Than Tacos mug

    Etsy/PlantLoveBoutique

    Costs: $25.80

    Get it at: Etsy

    17. The Gentleman's Guide To Cocktails

    Amazon

    Costs: $25.25

    Get it at:Amazon

    18. Food Trip To ... Around The World Plan

    Food Trip To

    Costs: $49.90per box

    Get it at:Food Trip To

    19. Kitten In Love art print

    Simons

    Costs: $60

    Get it at: Simons

    20. Final Touch six piece beer tasting set

    The Bay

    Costs: $39.99

    Get it at: The Bay

