20 Unusual Valentine's Day Gifts For When Roses Won't Do

So, Valentine's Day is coming up and you want to get your loved one a gift as unique as they are?

Put down the roses and the heart-shaped box of chocolates. Or get them, because who doesn't love flowers, but, like, also get them something original. Something that says "I thought about your likes and desires and unique qualities longer than it took me to stand in line at the gas station for these chocolates."

From sneakers to s'mores to sexy bath soaps, we've got you covered with this list of 20 unusual Valentine's Day gift ideas.

1. Nine West Palash slip-on sneakers

Costs: $120

Get it at: The Bay

2. Mermaid throw

Costs: $29.95

Get it at:Simons

3. Ugh neon sign table lamp

Costs: $94

Get it at: Urban Outfitters

4. Sock Box sock of the month club

Costs: Starts at $13/month

Get it at: Sock Box

5. Musical snow globe — unicorn

Costs: $22.12

Get it at: Indigo

6. PLAY x Converse Chuck Taylor — hidden heart high top sneaker

Costs: $136.22

Get it at: Nordstrom

7. Champagne Bears large candy cube

Costs: $26.12

Get it at: Nordstrom

8. Breville The Smoking Gun wood smoke infuser in silver

Costs: $99.99

Get it at: Bed Bath and Beyond

9. Le Creuset cast-iron heart-shaped dutch oven

Costs: $219.95 to $299.95

Get it at: Williams Sonoma

10. Stemless wine glass, set of two, husband and wife

Costs: $29.95

Get it at:Indigo

11. Love Me lace bralet

Costs: $9.99

Get it at:Winners (in store only)

12. Buck Naked Soap Company rose bath melts

Costs: $14.99

Get it at:Well.ca

13. Love At First Scent romantic essential oils kit

Costs: $29.99

Get it at:Well.ca

14. Nostalgia Electrics lazy Susan s'mores maker

Costs: $29.99

Get it at: Bed Bath and Beyond

15. Crosley Daniella floral cruiser bluetooth record player

Costs: $119

Get it at: Urban Outfitters

16. Love You More Than Tacos mug

Costs: $25.80

Get it at: Etsy

17. The Gentleman's Guide To Cocktails

Costs: $25.25

Get it at:Amazon

18. Food Trip To ... Around The World Plan

Costs: $49.90per box

Get it at:Food Trip To

19. Kitten In Love art print

Costs: $60

Get it at: Simons

20. Final Touch six piece beer tasting set

Costs: $39.99

Get it at: The Bay

