20 Unusual Valentine's Day Gifts For When Roses Won't Do

So, Valentine's Day is coming up and you want to get your loved one a gift as unique as they are?
Put down the roses and the heart-shaped box of chocolates. Or get them, because who doesn't love flowers, but, like, also get them something original. Something that says "I thought about your likes and desires and unique qualities longer than it took me to stand in line at the gas station for these chocolates."
From sneakers to s'mores to sexy bath soaps, we've got you covered with this list of 20 unusual Valentine's Day gift ideas.
1. Nine West Palash slip-on sneakers
Costs: $120
Get it at: The Bay
2. Mermaid throw
Costs: $29.95
Get it at:Simons
3. Ugh neon sign table lamp
Costs: $94
Get it at: Urban Outfitters
4. Sock Box sock of the month club
Costs: Starts at $13/month
Get it at: Sock Box
5. Musical snow globe — unicorn
Costs: $22.12
Get it at: Indigo
6. PLAY x Converse Chuck Taylor — hidden heart high top sneaker
Costs: $136.22
Get it at: Nordstrom
7. Champagne Bears large candy cube
Costs: $26.12
Get it at: Nordstrom
8. Breville The Smoking Gun wood smoke infuser in silver
Costs: $99.99
Get it at: Bed Bath and Beyond
9. Le Creuset cast-iron heart-shaped dutch oven
Costs: $219.95 to $299.95
Get it at: Williams Sonoma
10. Stemless wine glass, set of two, husband and wife
Costs: $29.95
Get it at:Indigo
11. Love Me lace bralet
Costs: $9.99
Get it at:Winners (in store only)
12. Buck Naked Soap Company rose bath melts
Costs: $14.99
Get it at:Well.ca
13. Love At First Scent romantic essential oils kit
Costs: $29.99
Get it at:Well.ca
14. Nostalgia Electrics lazy Susan s'mores maker
Costs: $29.99
Get it at: Bed Bath and Beyond
15. Crosley Daniella floral cruiser bluetooth record player
Costs: $119
Get it at: Urban Outfitters
16. Love You More Than Tacos mug
Costs: $25.80
Get it at: Etsy
17. The Gentleman's Guide To Cocktails
Costs: $25.25
Get it at:Amazon
18. Food Trip To ... Around The World Plan
Costs: $49.90per box
Get it at:Food Trip To
19. Kitten In Love art print
Costs: $60
Get it at: Simons
20. Final Touch six piece beer tasting set
Costs: $39.99
Get it at: The Bay
