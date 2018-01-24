Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Matchmaker Was A Childhood Friend

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement in November, royal fans have been frantic to find out who set up this stunning couple. After all, in their first interview as an engaged couple, Harry admitted that he had never even heard of Markle or seen her show "Suits" before they met.

"It was a blind date," the former actress told the BBC at the time, adding that she didn't know much about her future husband before their first date either.

So who was the secret matchmaker? Both royal fans and the media have been speculating for months, putting forward guesses such as Markle's best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney, New York-based fashion designer Misha Nonoo, and Markle's close friend, businessman Markus Anderson.

Turns out, none of those rumours were right. On Wednesday, E! News exclusively revealed that it was, in fact, Harry's childhood friend, Violet Von Westenholz, who was the mysterious matchmaker.

Violet Von Westenholz at the annual Serpentine Gallery summer party on July 8, 2010 in London, England.

Von Westenholz's father is close friends with Prince Charles, which is how she and Harry know each other. The two have been friends since they were teens, The Telegraph previously reported.

That's why when Harry was "having a really hard time finding anyone," he turned to his good friend for help.

"He can hardly go on Tinder or a dating app like normal people, but to meet someone that you actually connect with, that was proving to be almost impossible," an insider told E! News. "It was something he had confided in his closest friends about; he was ready to meet someone but it was so hard to actually find the right person."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Nottingham for their first official public engagement on Dec. 1, 2017.

It was previously rumoured that von Westenholz played cupid for Harry and Markle, but she was not as high of a contender as other speculations. However, in retrospect, we're surprised we didn't see the signs sooner!

Von Westenholz is a PR director for Ralph Lauren, which is how she met Markle and the two became friends, E! News reports. Soon von Westenholz started appearing on the former "Suits" star's now-deleted Instagram page and the two were even spotted at Wimbledon together in 2016, around the same time Markle and Harry are believed to have had their first date.

Elaborating on the connection, the royal source told E! News, "Meghan had been a part of the London social scene for a while and had slotted into the high society set really easily. And so when Harry told Violet he was having trouble finding someone, Violet said she might just have the perfect girl for him."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sign autographs and shake hands with children at Cardiff Castle on Jan. 18.

While Harry and Markle have never revealed von Westenholz as their matchmaker, they did note in their BBC interview that the person was a woman and a mutual friend. Markle then added, "We should protect her privacy and not reveal too much of that."

Von Westenholz has also kept mum on the subject, but did comment on the engagement of her two good friends. "I might leave that for other people to say (who it is)," she said of the matchmaker, according to Metro U.K. "It's a great story and I am sure they are going to be very happy together. I am just happy they are really happy. They are great together."

We're sure von Westenholz is just being modest, but clearly she knew a good match when she saw one! Harry and Markle will tie the knot at Windsor Castle this May.