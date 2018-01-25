OTTAWA — Kent Hehr cancelled an announcement Thursday shortly after the prime minister was asked about sexual harassment allegations against his minister of sport and persons with disabilities.

Global News' David Akin told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a news conference that women are speaking up about Hehr, alleging that he made unwanted comments about their bodies during his time in the Alberta legislature. He added that female political staff were uncomfortable to ride in elevators with him.

It's not up to you or me to name these people. That's their story. But We aren't the bad guy. The man who chose to abuse his power is and his name is Kent Hehr @kinsellawarren#ableghttps://t.co/yMAPwbGkPb — Kristin Raworth (@JC4ever) January 25, 2018

Akin referenced the prime minister's #MeToo movement remarks during his recent speech to the World Economic Forum, and the need to believe women when they speak up about sexual misconduct.



"If we believe these women, what do you do about Minister Hehr?" Trudeau was asked.

It's "really important to believe and support any woman who comes forward with allegations of sexual harassment or sexual assault," he replied.

Trudeau maintained that his government is proactive on addressing cases of sexual harassment and assault.

"I am unequivocal in my support for women who step forward with allegations of this nature. And that continues." He said he will make fulsome remarks about the allegations later.

"I haven't yet had the opportunity to speak directly with Kent. I will in the coming hours and we will have more to say before the plane lifts off tonight."

Hehr, the Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, was scheduled to visit community organizations at Toronto's Artscape Youngplace Building.

The allegations against Hehr come to light a day after two provincial Progressive Conservative leaders resigned over sexual harassment allegations.

In Nova Scotia, Jamie Baillie resigned Wednesday following "allegations of inappropriate behaviour."

And following a hasty press conference at the Ontario legislature later that evening, Patrick Brown "categorically" denied sexual misconduct allegations raised against him in a CTV News report.

Brown stepped down as leader of Ontario Progressive Conservatives hours later, adding he will remain in his role as MPP to address the claims against him.

Hehr calls himself 'very straightforward' with people

Last year, Hehr made headlines after making insensitive remarks to thalidomide survivors by deriding their cause, saying that everyone has a "sob story."

Days after the minister apologized for his remarks, a Calgary mother came forward to accuse Hehr of making a "condescending" remark about mothers fighting the federal government over employment insurance benefits.

Jennifer McCrea is a litigant in a lawsuit against the federal government involving mothers who were allegedly wrongfully denied benefits after falling sick while on maternity leave.

Jennifer McCrea is shown at her home in Calgary, Alberta on Oct. 4, 2016. A group of mothers who say they were wrongly denied sickness benefits are breaking their silence as the federal Liberal government continues to fight them in court despite a promise to do otherwise.

She said she asked Hehr why Ottawa was fighting sick women when he allegedly replied: "Well, Ms. McCrea, that is the old question, like asking ... 'When did you stop beating your wife?'"

Hehr apologized for his brash response over the October 2016 interaction. He said he felt he was cornered. "When speaking to people I tend to be very straightforward, however, I understand my comments can be brash and sometimes even inappropriate," he explained.

In August, the prime minister announced a cabinet shuffle and moved Hehr into the sports and disabilities portfolio from veterans affairs. It was a demotion, but a cabinet position nonetheless.

With files from Ryan Maloney and The Canadian Press

