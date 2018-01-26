Follow-Up Podcast: The Swift Fall Of Patrick Brown (And Others)

In 24 hours this week, the momentum behind the #MeToo movement triggered three high-profile political resignations.

It was an incredible moment for Canadian political watchers, who likely associate government turmoil to U.S. politics than at home.

But turmoil is exactly what the Ontario Progressive Conservatives are now facing, just months before a provincial election. Patrick Brown resigned from his post as leader in the early hours of Thursday morning after a bombshell report from CTV News alleging lewd behaviour towards young women.

The same thing happened a day earlier to Progressive Conservatives in Nova Scotia. Jamie Baillie was forced out after an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

And at the federal level, Kent Hehr resigned from cabinet, pending an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour with women in the Alberta legislature. The accusations against Hehr surfaced online amid Brown's fall and lead to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being asked to square his support of #MeToo at Davos with keeping the Calgary MP as his minister for sport and people with disabilities.

Our Ottawa bureau chief Althia Raj kicks off our first episode of our second season of Follow-Up with our panel: Rachel Curran, Greg MacEachern, and Karl Bélanger.

Oh, what a difference a day makes.

