    • PARENTS
    01/28/2018 23:00 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Blue Ivy Is The Only Person Who Can Tell Her Parents To Chill

    "Who runs the world? Blue Ivy."

    The Grammys wouldn't be the Grammys without Blue Ivy Carter.

    On Sunday night, the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z attended the awards show in support of her father, who received eight nominations this year. Naturally, the sassy six-year-old stole the spotlight thanks to one viral moment.

    Getty Images for NARAS
    Jay Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Beyonce at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, in NYC.

    In a brief 10-second clip shared on Twitter, Blue proved she's the only person who can tell her parents to chill out. As Camila Cabello took to the stage and gave a heartfelt speech about being a "proud Cuban-Mexican immigrant," Blue was having none of it and seemingly told her parents to stop clapping.

    While the reason behind her actions are unknown, some fans on social media had their own theories. One was that Blue must be a fan of Fifth Harmony and still hasn't forgiven Cabello for going solo.

    Others argued that Blue's the one who runs the house...

    While some joked that she's in charge of making sure her parents don't get too wild at the Grammys.

    But Blue's been known to steal attention at awards shows. At last year's Grammys, for instance, Blue was cuteness overload as she cheered for her famous mom while wearing a pink Gucci pantsuit.

    And at the 2016 MTV VMAs, the then-four-year-old was spotted jamming to her mama's performance while perched on Jay Z's lap.

    No doubt Blue was born for the spotlight.

    MORE:beyonce grammys 2018blue ivy carterblue ivy grammysblue ivy grammys 2018grammys 2018livingParents