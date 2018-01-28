Blue Ivy Is The Only Person Who Can Tell Her Parents To Chill

The Grammys wouldn't be the Grammys without Blue Ivy Carter.

On Sunday night, the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z attended the awards show in support of her father, who received eight nominations this year. Naturally, the sassy six-year-old stole the spotlight thanks to one viral moment.

Jay Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Beyonce at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, in NYC.

In a brief 10-second clip shared on Twitter, Blue proved she's the only person who can tell her parents to chill out. As Camila Cabello took to the stage and gave a heartfelt speech about being a "proud Cuban-Mexican immigrant," Blue was having none of it and seemingly told her parents to stop clapping.

While the reason behind her actions are unknown, some fans on social media had their own theories. One was that Blue must be a fan of Fifth Harmony and still hasn't forgiven Cabello for going solo.

She's a Fifth Harmony stan — Adeloncé (@QueenAdelonce) January 29, 2018

Others argued that Blue's the one who runs the house...

She is the legend and she is the boss !!!! pic.twitter.com/eIFaU73Z86 — Geza Guroglu (@gezaguroglu) January 29, 2018

Who runs the world? Blue ivy #Grammys — Elle R. (@ehrigby) January 29, 2018

While some joked that she's in charge of making sure her parents don't get too wild at the Grammys.

She gotta make sure they stay in the lane...and don't get carried away...lol — Aly (@AlyAthena) January 29, 2018

Beyoncé is the only one still capping — Lion King in Theatre 2019 (@Bey_legi0n) January 29, 2018

But Blue's been known to steal attention at awards shows. At last year's Grammys, for instance, Blue was cuteness overload as she cheered for her famous mom while wearing a pink Gucci pantsuit.

Please stop. #BlueIvy cheering for Bey was the cutest thing ever. I had to immediately gif it. 😅 #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/0U2ioQtdxm — Miss TLC (@IAmMissTLC) February 13, 2017

And at the 2016 MTV VMAs, the then-four-year-old was spotted jamming to her mama's performance while perched on Jay Z's lap.

No doubt Blue was born for the spotlight.

