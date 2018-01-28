We did a double take when we saw Cardi B on the Grammys red carpet Sunday. And not just because her look was showstopping and she was her usual, hilarious self.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper has had a whirlwind year so far, and her dramatic butterfly gown was another dazzling moment for this rising star.

Cardi B attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018 in New York City.

And now for the double-take: Cardi brought Hennessy Carolina Almanzar, her younger sister, whom you may recognize from "Love & Hip Hop: New York." TWICE THE STUNNING. TWICE THE JAW-DROPPING.

Hennessy Carolina, left and her sister, Cardi B.

Cardi wore a white, tiered Ashi Studio Fall 2017/2018 off-the-shoulder dress with dramatic train and accessorized with her equally dazzling engagement ring from fiancé Offset and a white rose, which artists are wearing in support of the Time's Up movement. Her sister's gown was form-fitting, with deep V in the front and cape draping over her shoulders.

When asked by Giuliana Rancic, E! Live From the Red Carpet host, how she was feeling so far of the night, the Bronx-proud rapper said she was feeling "butterflies in [her] stomach and vagina." Classic Cardi.

Cardi B arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

The rapper has been the eye of a rumour storm lately amidst allegations of infidelity against Offset. She also has been criticized for not speaking out against Offset's lyrics, which have been widely blasted as homophobic by fans.

She addressed all the speculation about her life on the red carpet saying, "Somebody's always saying that I'm pregnant every two weeks — If y'all wanna know, ask me!"

Cardi B, dress detail, attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018 in New York City.

Before heading off to attend the show, Cardi B offered advice to young women watching saying, "Do whatever you have to do, people always want tell you how to do it — do it your way."

Hey, the woman's living proof, so how can you argue with her wisdom?

