The Cleveland baseball team will stop using their Chief Wahoo logo on game jerseys and caps starting in 2019, according to The Associated Press.

The decision has the support of the MLB, which has urged the team to decrease its use of the logo in recent years. Notably, the logo won't be going away entirely. The ban extends only to on-field displays, meaning Chief Wahoo will still be a fixture on merchandise that's available throughout northern Ohio.

"Major League Baseball is committed to building a culture of diversity and inclusion throughout the game," MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred Jr. said in a statement Monday.

"Over the past year, we encouraged dialogue with the Indian's organization about the Club's use of the Chief Wahoo logo. During our constructive conversations, [team owner] Paul Dolan made clear that there are fans who have a longstanding attachment to the logo and its place in the history of the team," Manfred continued. "Nonetheless, the club ultimately agreed with my position that the logo is no longer appropriate for on-field use ... and I appreciate Mr. Dolan's acknowledgement that removing it from the on-field uniform by the start of the 2019 season is the right course."