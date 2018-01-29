All Sections
    01/29/2018 14:02 EST | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Kelowna Homeowner Takes Down Attention-Grabbing Sign, Says He Got Death Threats

    Kane Blake posted it because he was fed up with a neighbour.

    Google Maps
    Kane Blake's home in Kelowna, which he says he's selling because of a troublesome neighbour.

    A Kelowna, B.C. homeowner whose unconventional "for sale" sign drew a lot of attention online has taken it down, saying he was tired of the drama it created.

    Kane Blake declined an interview with HuffPost Canada but said he received death threats after posting the notice, which read "Home for Sale, by Owner, Because Neighbor is an Asshole."

    He said there was an influx of people driving by his house after Global News included his street name in one of their reports.

    Blake put the home up for sale because he said that the neighbour, a man in his 60s, has been harassing his family since he moved in five years ago, he told InfoTel News. The sign popped up in his front yard on Friday.

    "I have cops and bylaw here almost every day," he said. "The sign is funny, but my kids don't feel safe. My mother-in-law doesn't feel safe. I'm sick of it."

    Blake told InfoTel News that thanks to the neighbour, the police have investigated him for drug smuggling and bylaw enforcement has been called many times.

    The man was also seen taking photos of his home, he told Kelowna Capital News.

    "My kids won't even walk to school, they're terrified," he said.

    A friend of the neighbour said in an interview with Global that he thought bylaw officers weren't doing enough about alleged violations in the area.

    Blake told the outlet he's had offers on his home.

