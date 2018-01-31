The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Furnish Their Kids' Rooms With Ikea

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have always been relatable parents (remember how Catherine dealt with Princess Charlotte's temper tantrum?), but we just find out they're actually more like us than we thought.

According to the Mirror U.K., Prince William and Kate furnish their kids' rooms at Kensington Palace with furniture from Ikea.

The Duchess of Cambridge tries out a chair as she visits the ArkDes museum during her royal visit to Sweden.

The royal couple revealed this tidbit to the Swedish company's head of design, Marcus Engman, while viewing an exhibit at ArkDes, Stockholm's National Museum of Architecture and Design, on Tuesday.

The duke and duchess — who are currently on the Swedish leg of their royal tour of Sweden and Norway — were viewing a competition for young Swedish designers, which Ikea has been involved with for 20 years, Hello magazine reports.

"I'm proud that we can suit everybody," Engman said. "That's what we want Ikea to be — for the many people of the world, both royalty and ordinary people."

Engman also added that the royals in Sweden own Ikea furniture as well.

The Duke of Cambridge tries out a chair as Catherine and others look on.

You wouldn't expect Kensington Palace to be furnished with such common pieces (love you, Billy bookcase!) like those found at Ikea. After all, it was previously reported that interior designer Ben Pentreath, whose A-list clients include Sarah Jessica Parker and Liv Tyler, helped decorate Kate and Will's home in apartment 1A of the palace, "giving it a traditional and luxurious feel." (He was also the one who furnished their country home in Norfolk).

But it appears that the duke and duchess are not above affordable furniture that works for their kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. And now that a third baby is on the way, it looks like the kid-friendly fixtures will be sticking around for a little while longer.

The duke and duchess with their children arriving in Berlin during an official visit to Poland and Germany on July 19, 2017.

The royals aren't the only famous parents who are known to have Ikea furniture. It's assumed that Canada's very own Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively also use the Swedish brand, as the "Deadpool" actor previously starred in a GQ video attempting to build an Ikea crib.

Dad-of-two Kanye West has also previously spoken about his love for Ikea, even admitting he'd like to collaborate with them on some designs.

Clearly Engman was right when he said the Swedish company appeals to people of all backgrounds — including royalty and the rich and famous.

