All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BUSINESS
    01/31/2018 07:47 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Emotional Support Peacock Dexter Turned Away From United Airlines Flight

    New York performance artist Ventiko says she bought a ticket for the bird so he would have his own seat.

    NEWARK, N.J. — A United Airlines passenger who tried to take her emotional support peacock with her on a cross-country flight has had the bird turned away by the airline because of health and safety concerns.

    New York City-based photographer and performance artist Ventiko says she bought a ticket for her peacock, Dexter, so he would have his own seat on Sunday's flight from New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport to Los Angeles.

    A spokeswoman for Chicago-based United says the peacock didn't meet guidelines for several reasons, including its size and weight. Spokeswoman Andrea Hiller says the issues had been explained to the passenger three times "before they arrived at the airport."

    Dexter's Instagram account notes his "human friends'' will be driving him cross-country.

    MORE:Businessemotional support peacockNewark Liberty International AirportUnited AirlinesVentiko