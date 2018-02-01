Saskatchewan NDP MP Erin Weir has been temporarily suspended from his duties pending an investigation into harassment allegations, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced Thursday.

At a press conference on Parliament Hill, Singh said the party will appoint an independent investigator to conduct a "fair and full examination" of the accusations, which include harassing behaviour towards the party's female staff.

"While that process is ongoing, Mr. Weir's duties as NDP MP will be temporarily suspended. Once the work of the investigator has completed, the MP's role in caucus will be re-evaluated," Singh said.

Watch Singh's press conference below:

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh responds to allegations regarding a Member of Parliament Posted by HuffPost Canada on Thursday, February 1, 2018 Weir will remain a member of caucus but he will no longer attend committee meetings on behalf of the NDP, speak publicly for the party, or rise in question period. Singh said he had become aware of the allegations 36 hours ago when an unnamed NDP MP emailed the party's caucus. "In this case, we just have a concern that has been raised by one of our members. The concern is serious enough for me to take actions, and that's why I am taking action at this point." The allegations are "vague," Weir's office told HuffPost Canada. Singh acknowledged that "no survivor" has come forward. 'I am confident that I have not harassed anyone': Weir Singh said he wanted to a establish a survivor-driven process. The party will be communicating with its employees to remind them they have different avenues through which they can raise concerns: the union-driven process and the House of Commons' chief human resources officer. In a statement to HuffPost, Weir said politicians are and should be held to the highest possible standards and it is "absolutely right" for the party to investigate any allegations of harassment. "However, I do not know what is being alleged," he wrote in an email. "I am confident that I have not harassed anyone and welcome a prompt investigation to clear my name," Weir added.

Earlier: