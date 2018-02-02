OTTAWA — A senior member of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's team has resigned from his position following allegations of improper conduct, HuffPost Canada has learned.

Claude-Éric Gagné served as Trudeau's deputy director of operations. He was placed on leave in November 2017 after the Prime Minister's Office first learned of allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Trudeau's spokeswoman Eleanore Catenaro said a third-party investigator had finished a report Friday and Gagné was no longer working for the PMO.

"Because of privacy consideration ... all I can say is he no longer works in PMO and that the investigation has concluded," she said.

Catenaro would not comment on the substance of the report, and declined to say whether it will be released publicly.

He told me that I was so pretty that he couldn't resist and control himself. Myriam Denis

Several women came forward to the PMO with allegations that Gagné acted inappropriately towards them.

One woman, Myriam Denis, told HuffPost Canada that months after applying for a job and interviewing with Gagné and other senior Liberals, he contacted her through Facebook.

"He told me that I was so pretty that he couldn't resist and control himself," she wrote in an upcoming first-person account for HuffPost. According to Denis, Gagné told her he "never does that" — which she said she assumed meant reaching out to past interviewees — but that he was "unable to control himself."

She did not complain to the PMO.

Gagné has yet to comment about Denis' allegations, which were put to him Thursday.

