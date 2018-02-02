All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    02/02/2018 10:33 EST | Updated 4 hours ago

    A Doctor Asked Dying Children What Gives Life Meaning ... Prepare Yourself

    These kids know what it's really about.

    Umkehrer via Getty Images

    Hey, have you ugly cried yet today?

    No?

    OK, cool, let us help you out with that with this series of tweets from a South African pedicatrician who asked his terminally ill patients — children, to be clear — what really matters in life. Their heartbreaking answers, which range from ice cream and the beach to spending time with their families, will make you re-evaluate your own priorities.

    "Kids can be so wise, y'know," Alastair McAlpine, a palliative pediatrician in Cape Town, posted February 1 in a now-viral tweet.

    First of all, not one terminally ill child said they'd wished they spent more time watching TV or on Facebook, McAlpine wrote. None of them enjoyed fighting with others or being in the hospital. And many wished they'd spent less time worrying about what other people thought.

    What did they enjoy? Their pets, ice cream, the beach, stories (especially those read to them by their parents), laughing, toys, time with family, and kindness.

    "No one loves me like mummy loves me!" one child told McAlpine.

    "I like cuddling my teddy," another child said.

    The terminally ill children also expressed a lot of concern and worry about their parents, and how they would cope, McAlpine wrote.

    Listen to the life advice of these wise children, McAlpine urged.

    "Be kind. Read more books. Spend time with your family. Crack jokes. Go to the beach. Hug your dog. Tell that special person you love them," McAlpine wrote.

    "These are the things these kids wished they could've done more. The rest is details. Oh ... and eat ice-cream."

    McAlpine's tweets touched people around the world, including Canadian OB-GYN Jennifer Gunter.

    The children McAlpine spoke to were ages four to nine, he told BBC. McAlpine decided to train in children's palliative care after he noticed people didn't seem prepared for what to do with dying kids, he told BBC.

    "The best part of my job now is that I get to meet these extraordinary children and families. I walk a special road with them," he said.

    "As horrible as it is when a child dies, one of the best rewards is a dignified and pain-free death. If I can make their lives slightly less bad, it's worthwhile. That keeps me going."

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:alastair mcalpinechildrendyinglast wishes childrenlife advice from childrenpalliative careParentsSick Childrenterminal illnesstwitter