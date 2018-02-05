15 Chinese New Year Collections That Commemorate The Year Of The Dog

Chinese New Year marks the beginning of the new lunar calendar and the festival is celebrated all around the world. On Feb. 16, we welcome the Year of the Earth Dog. It's an auspicious animal and a dog coming to your house symbolizes the arrival of fortune. Red is also an important symbol, and represents good luck and prosperity.

With that in mind, here are 15 Chinese New Year collections launched especially for the Year of the Dog.

1. Martell Cognac

Martell Cognac has released two limited edition Chinese New Year bottles: the Martell Cordon Bleu and V.S.O.P. Both cognac bottles and boxes are designed by paper-cut artist Sabrina Transiskus. The Chinese New Year red envelopes detailed on the bottle add a festive touch to the package.

Buy it here: Martell Cognac, $240.70

2. Gucci

Gucci released a special collection to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Boston terriers appear throughout their line, as well as the colour red. I mean, look at this Orso patch on this vibrant men's sweatshirt. We're in puppy love!

Buy it here:Gucci, $1,610

3. Godiva

Godiva has a range of Lunar New Year gift sets. Since we have no willpower when it comes to chocolate, we suggest gifting yourself with the Godiva Assorted Chocolate Biscuit Tin, which comes wrapped in a special Chinese New Year ribbon. This decadent 46-piece set is how we would like to start the new year.

Buy it here: Godiva, $40

4. Estee Lauder

The Estee Lauder Limited Edition Powder Compact is a one-of-a-kind piece designed by luxury jewelry designer and storyteller Monica Rich Kosann. The dog-embellished cover is just spectacular!

Buy it here:Estee Lauder, $195

5. Dyson

Did you know that those who celebrate the annual festival don't wash their hair for the first two days of the new year out of fear of washing away their luck? So to tame tresses, the Dyson Supersonic Chinese New Year Edition is here to sort your gifting woes. The special edition red-and-iron hairdryer comes with a complimentary red leather presentation box. It's a gift that combines both beauty and luxury.

Buy it here:Dyson, $499.99

6. Swarovski

Swarovski has a few pieces to ring in the auspicious Year of the Dog. Designed by Hiroshi Yoshii and crafted in blue crystal, the Loyal Dog showpiece is a playful keepsake that symbolizes the loyalty of those born under this zodiac sign.

Buy it here:Swarovski, $65

7. Yves Saint Laurent

This Chinese New Year blush by YSL is adorned in a gold metallic case and decorated with meihua blossoms. The palette is actually inspired by the meihua, a plum red flower that symbolizes hope and joy.

Buy it here: Yves Saint Laurent, $70

8. Adidas

Adidas was inspired by the four Chinese blessings, which is adorned on their Chinese New Year sneaker and can be seen on the bamboo hangtag. The NMD_R2 shoes have a heel patch with the Chinese character "XI," a traditional New Year blessing meaning "happiness."

Buy it here:Adidas, $200

9. Moschino

Meet Pudgy, Betty Boop's best friend. Moschino released an exclusive line featuring the adorable dog to celebrate Chinese New Year. From Pudgy sweaters and shirts to backpacks and phone covers, Moschino is barking its way to our heart.

Buy it here:Moschino, $791

10. Thomas Haas

We just need another reason to indulge in rich chocolate (with no regrets). Thomas Haas celebrates the Lunar New Year with a collection of chocolates, including this Loyal Dog. It's decorated with Thomas Haas' signature chocolates and gold-foil coins in 37 per cent milk and 62 per cent dark chocolate. We're sold!

But it here:Thomas Haas, $48

11. Pandora

Pandora welcomes Chinese New Year with an adorable new Fortune and Luck dangle charm that is inspired by the Chinese god of prosperity. The silver and 14K gold dangle is dressed in traditional mandarin garb and holding two 14K gold ingots. This might just be your lucky charm.

Buy it here: Pandora, $85

12. H&M

H&M's Lunar New Year collection is fun, festive and energetic. Infusing red into their jackets, jewelry and jumper lines, there's no excuse to miss out on their new range, which is in stores now.

Buy it here:H&M

13. Lancome

Lancome's L'Absolu Rouge from their Lunar New Year collection comes in a chic, festive package. The hydrating lip stain is perfect for cold, dry weather and is available in two shades: Rouge Vintage and Rose Lancome.

Buy it here:Lancome, $40

14. Thomas Sabo

Thomas Sabo will be releasing a limited-edition set of charms starting Feb. 16. The designs from the Chinese New Year Collection are believed to protect the wearer and bring him or her luck. You don't need to give us another reason to wear these cute four-legged charms.

Buy it here:Thomas Sabo, $30 to $200

15. Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana's Lunar New Year Collection celebrates the Year of the Dog with beagles, labradors and other cute dogs in their apparel and accessories line. This Vulcano Backpack with appliques adds quite the charm to anyone's travel swag.

Buy it here:Dolce & Gabbana, $2,235

