20 Cute Valentine's Day Gifts For Women Who Love Love

You know those people who hate Valentine's Day?

We're guessing the lady you're shopping for isn't one of them, since you're here and all.

We rounded up all our favourite cutesy, lovey, pink, heart-shaped gifts in this list for women who love love.

1. Scarf — love script

Costs: $39.50

Get it at: Indigo

2. Heart-shaped bamboo serving spoon

Costs: $12

Get it at: Urban Outfitters

3. Give Me Some New Lip kit

Costs: $33

Get it at: Sephora

4. Slipsilk red kisses pure silk pillowcase

Costs: $103.16

Get it at: Nordstrom

5. Print stretch cotton bikini panty

Costs: $9.50 or five for $27.50

Get it at:Simons

6. Rosebud robe

Costs: $165

Get it at: Simons

7. Royal Albert Miranda Kerr Devotion teacup saucer and plate set

Costs: $100

Get it at: The Bay

8. Alex and Ani heart beaded bangle

Costs: $46

Get it at:The Bay

9. Rose gold heart rings

Costs: $13.50

Get it at:Etsy

10. Porcelain travel mug with heart design

Costs: $52

Get it at: Etsy

11. Perfect teapot — smiley face

Costs: $29.50

Get it at: Indigo

12. My Cinema Lightbox - mini

Costs: $29.50

Get it at: Indigo

13. Hearts smoking slipper

Costs: $79.99

Get it at:Marshalls (in-store only)

14. Silver and rose tone puzzle piece necklace

Costs: $99.99

Get it at: Paris Jewellers

15. Valentine's Day etched heart champagne flutes, set of four

Costs: $101.95

Get it at: Williams Sonoma

16. Love is love tray

Costs: $29.95

Get it at:Williams Sonoma

17. Pave lip stud earring

Costs: $17.50

Get it at: Banana Republic

18. Gingham medium envelope pouch

Costs: $44.50

Get it at: Banana Republic

19. Custom made cashmere bralette

Costs: $80.12

Get it at: Etsy

20."Will You Meme My Valentine" card pack

Costs: $14

Get it at: Urban Outfitters

