20 Cute Valentine's Day Gifts For Women Who Love Love

You know those people who hate Valentine's Day?
We're guessing the lady you're shopping for isn't one of them, since you're here and all.
We rounded up all our favourite cutesy, lovey, pink, heart-shaped gifts in this list for women who love love.
1. Scarf — love script
Costs: $39.50
Get it at: Indigo
2. Heart-shaped bamboo serving spoon
Costs: $12
Get it at: Urban Outfitters
3. Give Me Some New Lip kit
Costs: $33
Get it at: Sephora
4. Slipsilk red kisses pure silk pillowcase
Costs: $103.16
Get it at: Nordstrom
5. Print stretch cotton bikini panty
Costs: $9.50 or five for $27.50
Get it at:Simons
6. Rosebud robe
Costs: $165
Get it at: Simons
7. Royal Albert Miranda Kerr Devotion teacup saucer and plate set
Costs: $100
Get it at: The Bay
8. Alex and Ani heart beaded bangle
Costs: $46
Get it at:The Bay
9. Rose gold heart rings
Costs: $13.50
Get it at:Etsy
10. Porcelain travel mug with heart design
Costs: $52
Get it at: Etsy
11. Perfect teapot — smiley face
Costs: $29.50
Get it at: Indigo
12. My Cinema Lightbox - mini
Costs: $29.50
Get it at: Indigo
13. Hearts smoking slipper
Costs: $79.99
Get it at:Marshalls (in-store only)
14. Silver and rose tone puzzle piece necklace
Costs: $99.99
Get it at: Paris Jewellers
15. Valentine's Day etched heart champagne flutes, set of four
Costs: $101.95
Get it at: Williams Sonoma
16. Love is love tray
Costs: $29.95
Get it at:Williams Sonoma
17. Pave lip stud earring
Costs: $17.50
Get it at: Banana Republic
18. Gingham medium envelope pouch
Costs: $44.50
Get it at: Banana Republic
19. Custom made cashmere bralette
Costs: $80.12
Get it at: Etsy
20."Will You Meme My Valentine" card pack
Costs: $14
Get it at: Urban Outfitters
