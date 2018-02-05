All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIVING
    02/06/2018 10:01 EST | Updated 3 hours ago

    20 Cute Valentine's Day Gifts For Women Who Love Love

    So. Many. Hearts.

    Getty Images/Blend Images

    You know those people who hate Valentine's Day?

    We're guessing the lady you're shopping for isn't one of them, since you're here and all.

    We rounded up all our favourite cutesy, lovey, pink, heart-shaped gifts in this list for women who love love.

    1. Scarf love script

    Indigo
    Costs: $39.50

    Get it at: Indigo

    2. Heart-shaped bamboo serving spoon

    Urban Outfitters

    Costs: $12

    Get it at: Urban Outfitters

    3. Give Me Some New Lip kit

    Sephora

    Costs: $33

    Get it at: Sephora

    4. Slipsilk red kisses pure silk pillowcase

    Nordstrom

    Costs: $103.16

    Get it at: Nordstrom

    5. Print stretch cotton bikini panty

    Simons

    Costs: $9.50 or five for $27.50

    Get it at:Simons

    6. Rosebud robe

    Simons
    Costs: $165

    Get it at: Simons

    7. Royal Albert Miranda Kerr Devotion teacup saucer and plate set

    The Bay

    Costs: $100

    Get it at: The Bay

    8. Alex and Ani heart beaded bangle

    The Bay

    Costs: $46

    Get it at:The Bay

    9. Rose gold heart rings

    Etsy/baublesbybets

    Costs: $13.50

    Get it at:Etsy

    10. Porcelain travel mug with heart design

    Etsy/YunikDesign

    Costs: $52

    Get it at: Etsy

    11. Perfect teapot — smiley face

    Indigo

    Costs: $29.50

    Get it at: Indigo

    12. My Cinema Lightbox - mini

    Indigo

    Costs: $29.50

    Get it at: Indigo

    13. Hearts smoking slipper

    Marshalls

    Costs: $79.99

    Get it at:Marshalls (in-store only)

    14. Silver and rose tone puzzle piece necklace

    Paris Jewellers

    Costs: $99.99

    Get it at: Paris Jewellers

    15. Valentine's Day etched heart champagne flutes, set of four

    Williams Sonoma
    Costs: $101.95

    Get it at: Williams Sonoma

    16. Love is love tray

    Williams Sonoma

    Costs: $29.95

    Get it at:Williams Sonoma

    17. Pave lip stud earring

    Banana Republic

    Costs: $17.50

    Get it at: Banana Republic

    18. Gingham medium envelope pouch

    Banana Republic

    Costs: $44.50

    Get it at: Banana Republic

    19. Custom made cashmere bralette

    Etsy/Econica

    Costs: $80.12

    Get it at: Etsy

    20."Will You Meme My Valentine" card pack

    Urban Outfitters

    Costs: $14

    Get it at: Urban Outfitters

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:Cute Valentine's day giftsCute Valentine's Day Ideas For Hercute valentines day giftsLivingvalentine's dayvalentines day gift ideas