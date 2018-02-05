If you're not watching the Super Bowl for the football, you're watching it for the ads. (OK, or maybe the half-time show, but let's be real.)

And just like the nail-biter of a game that saw the New England Patriots fall to the Philadelphia Eagles in the last minutes of Super Bowl 52, the commercials that aired during the sports broadcast were full of drama — we laughed, we cried, we felt like doing laundry and driving a luxury sedan.

There were some definite themes to the night's ads. Check out some of the spots that got people talking.

The tearjerkers:

Toyota — 'Good Odds'

This ad tells the story of Lauren Woolstencroft, who beat the odds to win eight Paralympic gold medals.

Mass Mutual — 'Stand By You'

Real people's good deeds are celebrated in this ad for insurance services.

Budweiser — 'Stand By You'

When disaster strikes, brewing beer takes a backseat to helping those in need by getting water supplies to them. Featuring a different, classic song than Mass Mutual's.

Canadian Tire — 'First Skate'

This ad spot was released in December 2017, but was featured on some Canadian broadcasts of the Super Bowl. It'll get you in the feels even if you've seen it before.

The funnies:

Amazon — 'Alexa Loses Her Voice'

What if Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa, suddenly lost her voice? You might have to put up with Gordon Ramsay barking out a grilled-cheese sandwich recipe.

M & M's — 'Human'

When red M&M finds a lucky penny, he magically turns into a human. Danny DeVito, to be exact. But brown M&M still runs things, clearly.

Doritos Blaze vs. Mountain Dew Ice

It's Peter Dinklage vs. Morgan Freeman in a rap battle that has them lip-syncing Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliot. Pick your team and take no prisoners.

Tide — 'It's a Tide Ad'

Tide had viewers rollicking on their sofas with these short spots that spoof ... Super Bowl ads. Hey, It's a Tide ad.

The blockbusters:

Avengers — 'Infinity Wars' trailer

Marvel superheroes unite in this trailer for the next installment of 'Avengers,' out in May.

Lexus LS 500 F Sport — 'Long Live The King'

This ad features King T'Challa (Black Panther) in a scene from Marvel Studios' upcoming "Black Panther" film.

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' trailer

Three words: Young Han Solo. Hang on to your hats, Star Wars fans.