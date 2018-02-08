Cute Valentine's Day Gifts For Men Who Deserve Some Sweetness

There's nothing wrong with showering your loved one with gifts, and if he happens to be a sweet guy who truly deserves your affection, all the better.

He already has you, which he'll probably tell you is the best gift of all because, damn, he really is a good guy, but why not treat him a little?

These cute, quirky, thoughtful Valentine's Day gifts are sure to make the man in your life smile.

1. "Bae" keytags keychain

Costs: $14.99

Get it at: Urban Outfitters

2. Gord Downie's "Introduce Yerself" on vinyl

Costs: $30.99

Get it at: Indigo

3. Stripes and hearts boxer brief

Costs: $12.99

Get it at: Simons

4. Tissot Savon Swiss Quartz pocket watch

Costs: $350

Get it at: The Bay

5. Desert cactus silk pocket square

Costs: $25

Get it at: Banana Republic

6. Classic kanga hoody

Costs: $44.99-$62

Get it at: Roots

7. I Maybe Love You More Than Chocolate, 6 piece

Costs: $10

Get it at: Purdy's Chocolatier

8. Crew socks

Costs: $8.95

Get it at: Gap

9. Jack Black The Balm Squad set

Costs: $26.12

Get it at: Nordstrom

10: Vice tumblers: baggy

Costs: $12

Get it at: Drake General Store

11. Custom engraved beer growler

Costs: $42

Get it at: Etsy

12. Ted Baker Livvie Cufflinks

Costs: $129

Get it at: Indigo

13. Godinger copper plated Moscow Mule mugs (set of two)

Costs: $26.99

Get it at: Bed Bath and Beyond

14. Mahogany teakwood three-wick candle

Costs: $26.50

Get it at: Bath and Body Works

15. Star Wars R2-D2 coffee press

Costs: $39.99

Get it at: Think Geek

16. I'm hot for you hot sauces to go

Costs: price available in store

Get it at: Shoppers Drug Mart (in store only)

17. Sweet tart tea set

Costs: $32

Get it at: Davids Tea

18. Commodity style guide fragrance discovery kit

Costs: $29

Get it at: Sephora

19. Nostalgia '50s style eight-cup hot air popcorn maker

Costs: $39.99

Get it at: Best Buy

20. Tossed hearts boxer

Costs: $25

Get it at: Banana Republic

