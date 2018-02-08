All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIVING
    02/08/2018 15:57 EST | Updated 49 minutes ago

    Cute Valentine's Day Gifts For Men Who Deserve Some Sweetness

    Why not treat him a little?

    shironosov via Getty Images

    There's nothing wrong with showering your loved one with gifts, and if he happens to be a sweet guy who truly deserves your affection, all the better.

    He already has you, which he'll probably tell you is the best gift of all because, damn, he really is a good guy, but why not treat him a little?

    These cute, quirky, thoughtful Valentine's Day gifts are sure to make the man in your life smile.

    1. "Bae" keytags keychain

    Urban Outfitters

    Costs: $14.99

    Get it at: Urban Outfitters

    2. Gord Downie's "Introduce Yerself" on vinyl

    Indigo

    Costs: $30.99

    Get it at: Indigo

    3. Stripes and hearts boxer brief

    Simons

    Costs: $12.99

    Get it at: Simons

    4. Tissot Savon Swiss Quartz pocket watch

    The Bay

    Costs: $350

    Get it at: The Bay

    5. Desert cactus silk pocket square

    Banana Republic

    Costs: $25

    Get it at: Banana Republic

    6. Classic kanga hoody

    Roots

    Costs: $44.99-$62

    Get it at: Roots

    7. I Maybe Love You More Than Chocolate, 6 piece

    Purdys Chocolatier

    Costs: $10

    Get it at: Purdy's Chocolatier

    8. Crew socks

    Gap

    Costs: $8.95

    Get it at: Gap

    9. Jack Black The Balm Squad set

    Nordstrom

    Costs: $26.12

    Get it at: Nordstrom

    10: Vice tumblers: baggy

    Drake General Store

    Costs: $12

    Get it at: Drake General Store

    11. Custom engraved beer growler

    Etsy/SigilandGrowler

    Costs: $42

    Get it at: Etsy

    12. Ted Baker Livvie Cufflinks

    Indigo

    Costs: $129

    Get it at: Indigo

    13. Godinger copper plated Moscow Mule mugs (set of two)

    Bed Bath And Beyond

    Costs: $26.99

    Get it at: Bed Bath and Beyond

    14. Mahogany teakwood three-wick candle

    Bath and Body Works

    Costs: $26.50

    Get it at: Bath and Body Works

    15. Star Wars R2-D2 coffee press

    Think Geek

    Costs: $39.99

    Get it at: Think Geek

    16. I'm hot for you hot sauces to go

    Shoppers Drug Mart

    Costs: price available in store

    Get it at: Shoppers Drug Mart (in store only)

    17. Sweet tart tea set

    Davids Tea

    Costs: $32

    Get it at: Davids Tea

    18. Commodity style guide fragrance discovery kit

    Sephora

    Costs: $29

    Get it at: Sephora

    19. Nostalgia '50s style eight-cup hot air popcorn maker

    Best Buy

    Costs: $39.99

    Get it at: Best Buy

    20. Tossed hearts boxer

    Banana Republic

    Costs: $25

    Get it at: Banana Republic

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:cute valentine's day giftscute valentines day gifts for mengift ideasgifts for menLivingvalentine's dayvalentine's day gift ideasvalentines day gifts for boyfriend