Cute Valentine's Day Gifts For Men Who Deserve Some Sweetness

There's nothing wrong with showering your loved one with gifts, and if he happens to be a sweet guy who truly deserves your affection, all the better.
He already has you, which he'll probably tell you is the best gift of all because, damn, he really is a good guy, but why not treat him a little?
These cute, quirky, thoughtful Valentine's Day gifts are sure to make the man in your life smile.
1. "Bae" keytags keychain
Costs: $14.99
Get it at: Urban Outfitters
2. Gord Downie's "Introduce Yerself" on vinyl
Costs: $30.99
Get it at: Indigo
3. Stripes and hearts boxer brief
Costs: $12.99
Get it at: Simons
4. Tissot Savon Swiss Quartz pocket watch
Costs: $350
Get it at: The Bay
5. Desert cactus silk pocket square
Costs: $25
Get it at: Banana Republic
6. Classic kanga hoody
Costs: $44.99-$62
Get it at: Roots
7. I Maybe Love You More Than Chocolate, 6 piece
Costs: $10
Get it at: Purdy's Chocolatier
8. Crew socks
Costs: $8.95
Get it at: Gap
9. Jack Black The Balm Squad set
Costs: $26.12
Get it at: Nordstrom
10: Vice tumblers: baggy
Costs: $12
Get it at: Drake General Store
11. Custom engraved beer growler
Costs: $42
Get it at: Etsy
12. Ted Baker Livvie Cufflinks
Costs: $129
Get it at: Indigo
13. Godinger copper plated Moscow Mule mugs (set of two)
Costs: $26.99
Get it at: Bed Bath and Beyond
14. Mahogany teakwood three-wick candle
Costs: $26.50
Get it at: Bath and Body Works
15. Star Wars R2-D2 coffee press
Costs: $39.99
Get it at: Think Geek
16. I'm hot for you hot sauces to go
Costs: price available in store
Get it at: Shoppers Drug Mart (in store only)
17. Sweet tart tea set
Costs: $32
Get it at: Davids Tea
18. Commodity style guide fragrance discovery kit
Costs: $29
Get it at: Sephora
19. Nostalgia '50s style eight-cup hot air popcorn maker
Costs: $39.99
Get it at: Best Buy
20. Tossed hearts boxer
Costs: $25
Get it at: Banana Republic
Also on HuffPost: