Beyoncé broke the internet last year when she announced her twin pregnancy in a now-iconic Instagram photo.

But while the singer's post racked up more than 8 million likes in less than 24 hours and 11.2 million likes as of date, it looks like Kylie Jenner just beat Queen Bey by a long shot.



Teen Vogue reports that Jenner now holds the record for "Most-Liked Instagram Photo of All Time" thanks to a sweet snap of her baby girl holding her perfectly manicured thumb. The image, which was shared on Tuesday, already has 15.1 million likes!

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Considering Jenner never confirmed her pregnancy or acknowledged rumours that she was expecting, it's no surprise that this photo gained huge public attention.

Explaining her silence to her fans on Instagram, the reality star wrote, "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

Jenner and her beau, Travis Scott, welcomed their daughter on Feb. 1. Her most-liked Instagram post not only confirmed the baby girl's birth, but also her name: Stormi Webster. The name reveal also got the internet buzzing, which likely added to the millions of likes it accumulated.

The first photo of Stormi is now Instagram's most-liked photo of 2018 and of all time, with 3.8 million more likes than the runner up. In second place is Cristiano Ronaldo's fourth baby announcement from November, which has 11.3 million likes.

That means Beyoncé's twin pregnancy announcement from last February, which was the most-liked Instagram photo of 2017, is now in third place.

Based on this ranking, it's clear the internet loves baby announcements. We can't wait to see more photos of these little ones!