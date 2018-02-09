These Cute Kids Already Won The 2018 Olympics At The Opening Ceremony

There were many pivotal moments during Friday's Olympic Games opening ceremony in PyeongChang, ranging from politics — including a historic show of unity between North and South Korea — to pageantry (those dancers were seriously impressive).

And that's great and all, but did you check out the cute kids?!

Children perform as the cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 9, 2018.

Oh, hi!

These five adorable children were the real stars of the opening ceremony, titled "Peace in Motion," as they played characters from Gangwon province and embarked on a fairy-tale like adventure. The characters — named Haenaroe, Ara, Puri, Bichae and Nuri, ABC news reports — travel through time to learn about South Korea's history and culture.

"The opening ceremony will weave together the narratives of five lovable protagonists from Gangwon province through cultural performances," Yang Jung-woong, executive producer of the opening ceremony, said during a news conference a few weeks before the Games kicked off, according to Yonhap News Agency.

"The stage will unfold like a winter fairy tale depicting the children's adventure."

Children are led through a wonderland during the opening ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium.

He wasn't kidding.

And we weren't the only ones enthralled with the cute kiddos. Twitter users were just as enthusiastic.

Oh the speeches are over and the kids are back. Yay! #OpeningCeremony #Olympics — Desktop Hippie (@desktophippie) February 9, 2018

Omg watching the #Olympics opening ceremony and the kids are soooo cute — jill (@chimjiminie__) February 9, 2018

The childrens' jackets (and characters) represent the elements (fire, water, wood, metal and earth), "which according to Korean traditional belief make up the universe," Olympics.org writes.

They also symbolize the Olympic rings.

The childrens' adventures kicked off in an icebound cave, where stone carvings came to life. One of the now-living carvings, a white tiger, led the children on their journey. The white tiger has been associated with Korean people throughout history, "appearing in folklore as well as paintings and sculptures," UPI reports.

The white tiger, named Soohorang, is also the official mascot for this year's Olympics.

Children are led by a white tiger at the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

"The white tiger has been long considered Korea's guardian animal," the official Olympics website notes.

"Sooho," meaning protection in Korean, symbolizes the protection offered to the athletes, spectators and other participants of the 2018 Games. "Rang" comes from the middle letter of "Ho-rang-i," the Korean word for "tiger," and is also the last letter of "Jeong-seon A-ri-rang," a cherished traditional folk song of Gangwon province, where the Games will be held.

At the end of their journey, the children released a dove (a symbol of peace), into the night sky.

Children release a white dove during the opening ceremony at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Guys, look at them! Are there even any sports happening this year?

We don't care anymore.

We're good.

Also on HuffPost: