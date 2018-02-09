A former member of the Alberta legislature has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference involving a minor.

A Red Deer, Alta. judge lifted a publication ban on former Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Don MacIntyre's identity on Friday after an application was made in provincial court, according to the Edmonton Journal.

MacIntyre appeared in court Feb. 1 to face the charges, and is expected to return Feb. 15, CBC News reported.

He resigned from the United Conservative Party caucus Feb. 2 and resigned his seat in the provincial legislature on Monday.

Hi folks. Resigning from politics today to focus on our family. Thanks everyone! #AbLeg #ucp — Don MacIntyre (@Don_MacIntyre) February 2, 2018

MacIntyre was initially elected to represent Innisfail-Sylvan Lake in 2015 as a member of the Wildrose Party of Alberta.

UCP leader Jason Kenney said in a statement Friday he was "shocked and disgusted" by the charges, according to CBC News.

"There are few crimes more vile than sexual crimes against children, and those found guilty of it deserve to endure the most severe legal consequences possible," he said.

