The 2018 Winter Games in South Korea kicked off on Friday, with a dazzling opening ceremony that sent a powerful message of harmony and unity.
Or so we're told. We were a bit blinded by this:
Oh yes. It's freezing in the mountain town of Pyeongchang, but that still didn't stop Tonga's flag-bearer Pita Taufatofua from entering the stadium shirtless and utterly glistening.
The athlete, who competed in taekwondo at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will be testing his skill as a cross-country skier at the Pyeongchang Games.
Two years on from Rio and @PitaTaufatofua is topless again! 😮 Welcome Tonga to the Winter @Olympics! 🇹🇴— Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) February 9, 2018
See more on @pyeongchang2018 here: https://t.co/M70cMvG6ul pic.twitter.com/w8IQKpDLgM
And just like previous Olympics, Taufatofua's greased-up entrance at the opening ceremony lit up social media.
My guy from Tonga is back oiled up— bringing my baby to a theater near you (@fivefifths) February 9, 2018
The Tonga flag-bearer is back and it appears as tho he hasn't put a shirt on since Rio and is wearing twice the amount of oil as he was in 2016 #PyeongChang2018— Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) February 9, 2018
Tonga's flagbearer Pita Taufatofua.— Simon Cullen (@Simon_Cullen) February 9, 2018
Summer Olympics (left) v Winter Olympics (right). #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/1h5LIq73vh
I'm guessing google searches for "moving to tonga" are about to spike— James Ball (@jamesrbuk) February 9, 2018
Taufatofua wasn't the only athlete to throw caution and appropriate winter attire to the wind. Behold Bermuda's flag-bearer, Tucker Murphy, who is that one friend you have who wears shorts in freezing temperatures.
Then again, he's not shirtless.
Bermuda: Its not that cold. We can wear shorts.— Nick Murray (@NickMurray91) February 9, 2018
Tonga guy: Hold my beer#OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/i4z8Btrvdm
We're already looking forward to the 2022 Winter Games, when Taufatofua shows up as an actual barrel of oil.
