    02/09/2018 08:36 EST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Pita Taufatofua, Tonga's Flag-Bearer, Is Still Shirtless And Shinier Than Ever

    He is glistening.

    The 2018 Winter Games in South Korea kicked off on Friday, with a dazzling opening ceremony that sent a powerful message of harmony and unity.

    Or so we're told. We were a bit blinded by this:

    Getty Images
    Tonga's Pita Taufatofua is a winter Olympian now. Still shirtless, though.

    Oh yes. It's freezing in the mountain town of Pyeongchang, but that still didn't stop Tonga's flag-bearer Pita Taufatofua from entering the stadium shirtless and utterly glistening.

    The athlete, who competed in taekwondo at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will be testing his skill as a cross-country skier at the Pyeongchang Games.

    And just like previous Olympics, Taufatofua's greased-up entrance at the opening ceremony lit up social media.

    Taufatofua wasn't the only athlete to throw caution and appropriate winter attire to the wind. Behold Bermuda's flag-bearer, Tucker Murphy, who is that one friend you have who wears shorts in freezing temperatures.

    PA Images via Getty Images
    Bermuda flag-bearer Tucker Murphy is seen at the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium in South Korea.

    Then again, he's not shirtless.

    We're already looking forward to the 2022 Winter Games, when Taufatofua shows up as an actual barrel of oil.

