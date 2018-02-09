The 2018 Winter Games in South Korea kicked off on Friday, with a dazzling opening ceremony that sent a powerful message of harmony and unity.

Or so we're told. We were a bit blinded by this:

Tonga's Pita Taufatofua is a winter Olympian now. Still shirtless, though.

Oh yes. It's freezing in the mountain town of Pyeongchang, but that still didn't stop Tonga's flag-bearer Pita Taufatofua from entering the stadium shirtless and utterly glistening.

The athlete, who competed in taekwondo at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will be testing his skill as a cross-country skier at the Pyeongchang Games.

Two years on from Rio and @PitaTaufatofua is topless again! 😮 Welcome Tonga to the Winter @Olympics! 🇹🇴



See more on @pyeongchang2018 here: https://t.co/M70cMvG6ul pic.twitter.com/w8IQKpDLgM — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) February 9, 2018

And just like previous Olympics, Taufatofua's greased-up entrance at the opening ceremony lit up social media.

My guy from Tonga is back oiled up — bringing my baby to a theater near you (@fivefifths) February 9, 2018

The Tonga flag-bearer is back and it appears as tho he hasn't put a shirt on since Rio and is wearing twice the amount of oil as he was in 2016 #PyeongChang2018 — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) February 9, 2018

Tonga's flagbearer Pita Taufatofua.



Summer Olympics (left) v Winter Olympics (right). #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/1h5LIq73vh — Simon Cullen (@Simon_Cullen) February 9, 2018

I'm guessing google searches for "moving to tonga" are about to spike — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) February 9, 2018

Taufatofua wasn't the only athlete to throw caution and appropriate winter attire to the wind. Behold Bermuda's flag-bearer, Tucker Murphy, who is that one friend you have who wears shorts in freezing temperatures.

Bermuda flag-bearer Tucker Murphy is seen at the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium in South Korea.

Then again, he's not shirtless.

Bermuda: Its not that cold. We can wear shorts.



Tonga guy: Hold my beer#OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/i4z8Btrvdm — Nick Murray (@NickMurray91) February 9, 2018

We're already looking forward to the 2022 Winter Games, when Taufatofua shows up as an actual barrel of oil.

