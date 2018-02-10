Thousands of Canadians spent their Saturday at rallies as part of a day of action to support the family of Colten Boushie. An all-white jury found Saskatchewan farmer Gerard Stanley not guilty of second-degree murder on Friday in the shooting death of Boushie, who was Cree.

"They're not sweeping us under the carpet. Enough killing our people. We fight back. Go to hell, Gerald Stanley. That's where you belong," Boushie's mother, Debbie Baptiste, said at a rally in North Battleford, Sask.

The justice system needs to stop locking up our youths. All of our loved ones are in jail. White people — they run the court system. Enough. We're going to fight back,'' said a visibly upset Baptiste, surrounded by her family.

Friday night's acquittal sparked outrage, evoking emotional reactions across the country.

'There was no justice served here today': Jade Tootoosis spoke Friday night after Gerald Stanley acquitted in shooting death of her cousin, Colten Boushie #JusticeForColtenBoushie pic.twitter.com/ir0oFzs46M — APTN National News (@APTNNews) February 10, 2018

The next time you see Indigenous activists full of rage at the systemic and historic injustices they have to face in this country, remember tonight. Remember the residential schools. Remember the reserve system. Remember Colten Boushie. #JusticeForColten — Scott Young (@scottalyoung) February 10, 2018

Let's reverse facts - car of white people pull onto reserve needing help & native man shoots gun 3 times killing 1 white person at close range. No way that Indigenous shooter isn't found guilty & rot in prison without parole, spending most days in solitary That's Canada's #racism — Pam Palmater (@Pam_Palmater) February 10, 2018

Indigenous advocacy groups Idle No More and the Indigenous Joint Action Coalition called for a day of action after the verdict was announced.

"In honor of the late Colten (Coco) Boushie, we are calling for a day of action to show solidarity and support for the Boushie and Baptiste family," Idle No More's website said.

People gathered in many cities including Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, Regina, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Calgary. The Idle No More website even listed an event for Palm Beach, Fl.

Hundreds came out in Regina to stand in solidarity with Colten Boushie's family and to demand change. #yqr #ColtenBoushie pic.twitter.com/4dwW8EPHrC — Madina azizi (@MadinaCTV) February 10, 2018

Hundreds gather for justice for #ColtenBoushie in Toronto

We are here

We are grieving

We are enraged pic.twitter.com/AvuIp1QvXO — hussan (@hussansk) February 10, 2018

#JusticeForColten BLMTO statement speaks a mountain of truth pic.twitter.com/TEwi28jq55 — Andrea Meeson (@AndreaMeeson) February 10, 2018

People chanted and marched down streets to gather at courthouses and police stations. Rallies featured many speakers, both Indigenous and not.

The #JusticeForColten rally at police headquarters is on the move. They're marching to the Law Courts. #yeg @ctvedmonton pic.twitter.com/8pM2yIUYYr — Nahreman Issa (@NahremanIssaCTV) February 10, 2018

In Ottawa, Indigenous activist Delilah Saunders, whose sister Loretta was killed in 2014, spoke at a gathering on Parliament Hill.

Delilah Saunders speaking of how white supremacy permits the indiscriminate killing of Indigenous people #JusticeForColten pic.twitter.com/XaeBnAfuCa — Veldon Coburn (@VeldonCoburn) February 10, 2018

As he did daily in court, #ColtenBoushie's uncle Alvin Baptiste holds a symbol for justice in his hand during a rally in North Battleford. #StanleyTrial #sask pic.twitter.com/vlLFEwYwF5 — Ryan Kessler (@RyanKGlobal) February 10, 2018

Stanley's trial heard that Boushie was shot in the head while he was sitting in an SUV that had been driven onto Stanley's farm near Biggar, Sask.

The SUV driver testified the group had been drinking during the day and tried to break into a truck on a neighbouring farm, but went to the Stanley property in search of help with a flat tire.

Stanley, 56 testified that he fired warning shots to scare the group off. He said the fatal shot occurred when he reached into the SUV to grab the keys out of the ignition and his gun "just went off."

Fundraising campaign

The Indigenous Joint Action Coalition has kept a GoFundMe campaign open to support the Boushie family to help them cope with their loss.

"I'd like to thank you for all your sharing and generous donations to this point. The money is helping to take some burden off the family as they pursue justice daily," the page states.

The protest of the verdict of the #StanleyTrial ended with a poignant song. #ColtenBoushie pic.twitter.com/MrTEnHECjV — Max Binks-Collier (@MaxBinksCollier) February 10, 2018

With files from The Canadian Press