An online fundraiser for a man acquitted of second-degree murder will remain online despite calls for its removal.

The fundraiser is for Gerald Stanley, acquitted Friday in the shooting death of Cree 22-year-old Colten Boushie.

"Given the jury verdict, this campaign does not violate our terms of service," GoFundMe spokeswoman Rachel Hollis told HuffPost Canada in an email.

A Saskatchewan jury found Stanley not guilty after 13 hours of deliberation on Friday.

Maple Creek, Sask. resident Sam Olson created the fundraiser on behalf of Stanley's son, Sheldon. It's raised nearly $41,000 in one day.

Olson did not immediately respond to request for comment.

On Twitter, many Canadians called for the campaign to be taken down, saying that it violates GoFundMe's terms and conditions.

Take a minute to report Stanley's fundraiser as a violation of gofundme terms (#7 - in support of alleged crimes associated with racial violence & discrimination). He doesn't need reward money on top of his acquittal for killing Colten. https://t.co/oaSLriq7FQ #JusticeForColten https://t.co/8J9WQgDetj — Erica Violet Lee (@EricaVioletLee) February 10, 2018

Hey, @gofundme. This "cause" is disgusting and disturbing. https://t.co/hdn8N23219 It is intended to reward a person who killed someone but got off because of racism. #JusticeForColten — Fern Hill (@fernhilldammit) February 10, 2018

The scalp bounty never ended.



Today it's collected through @gofundme. — âpihtawikosisân (@apihtawikosisan) February 11, 2018

317 people thought it was a good idea to donate money to the man who shot a young Cree man in the back of head. These 317 people don't see value in the lives of Indigenous peoples. I want to know who they are. pic.twitter.com/WWTu3VS2Ti — Miranda Dyck (@mldyck) February 11, 2018

White supremacy is Gerald Stanley's gofundme for his legal fees being halfway towards its goal.



White murderers aren't only coddled— they're paid. — Nìbinikwe (@nibinikwe) February 10, 2018

I didn't know murderers acquitted by his all white peers were in such distress these days. — Hayatsgan (@hayatsgan) February 11, 2018

GoFundMe's terms state that it cannot be used for "campaigns deemed by GoFundMe, in its sole discretion, to be in support of, or for the legal defense of alleged crimes associated with hate, violence, harassment, bullying, discrimination, terrorism, or intolerance of any kind relating to race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, sex, gender or gender identity, or serious disabilities or diseases."

The page for the Stanley campaign states that it is to help the family recoup legal fees and move on from the case.

"The Stanley family has spent thousands upon thousands of dollars surrounding this ordeal," the page says. "All funds raised will be going to the Stanley Family, in an effort to help them recoup some of their lost time, property ... and sanity during this entire difficult situation they have been dealing with over the past two years."

A screenshot of a GoFundMe campaign for the family of Colten Boushie.

Another GoFundMe campaign, created in September in support of the Boushie family, has raised over $76,000 to date.

"I'd like to thank you for all your sharing and generous donations to this point. The money is helping to take some burden off the family as they pursue justice daily," the page says.

Acquitted of charges

The jury heard that Boushie was shot in the head as he sat in an SUV on Stanley's farm near Biggar, Sask.

The SUV driver testified that the group went to the Stanley property in search of help with a flat tire.

Stanley, 56, testified that he fired warning shots to scare the group off. He said that the fatal shot occurred when he reached into the SUV to grab the keys out of the ignition and his gun "just went off."

With files from The Canadian Press

