The Best Valentine's Day Gift Ideas For You Last-Minute Shoppers

We hate to be the one to remind you that Valentine's Day is just a few days away.

Maybe it sort of slipped your mind. Maybe you didn't realize you and your loved one were exchanging gifts this year. Maybe you have kids and you have literally not done anything that wasn't last-minute since their birth.

Whatever the reason for your last-minute shopping, we got you. Here are 20 best Valentine's Day gift ideas from easy-to-find stores (or places that have rush delivery) so you can have a great gift ready faster than you can say "I totally didn't forget."

1. "Kama Sutra & Chill"

Costs: $10

Get it at: Indigo

2. Sephora gift card

Costs: $10-$500

Get it at: Sephora

3. Floral print lace T-shirt bra

Costs: $19

Get it at: Joe Fresh

4. Valentine's Day print boxers

Costs: $19.95

Get it at: Gap

5. Honeysuckle bouquet three-wick candle

Costs: $12.95

Get it at: Bath and Body Works

6. Le Vian passion ruby and strawberry sapphires Ombre tilted heart pendant in 14K strawberry gold

Costs: $599.99

Get it at: Peoples Jewellers

7. Samsung Gear 360 flash memory action camcorder

Costs: $299.99

Get it at: Best Buy

8. Victrola wooden 6-in-1 nostalgic 3-speed turntable with bluetooth

Costs: $139.99

Get it at: Bed Bath and Beyond

9. King stackable mug

Costs: $9

Get it at: Indigo

10. Coach boxed small wristlet with love leaf print

Costs: $85

Get it at: The Bay

11. Kate Spade New York all my love hinged bracelet

Costs: $88

Get it at: The Bay

12. Out From Under ribbed icon sporty sock

Costs: $14

Get it at: Urban Outfitters

13. Heart-shaped pancake pan with Nutella

Costs: Price available in store

Get it at: Shoppers Drug Mart

14. Glasses cuff links

Costs: $39.90

Get it at: RW & Co

15. "Love Poems" by Pablo Neruda

Costs: $10.85

Get it at: Indigo

16. 206 Collective women's pearson shearling moccasin slipper

Costs: $74.99

Get it at: Amazon

17. Canadian Olympic Team Collection x Drake General Store Adult Coveralls

Costs: $59.99

Get it at: The Bay

18. Fondue kit with milk chocolate bar

Costs: $12.99

Get it at: Laura Secord

19. Happy Valentine's heart cookie cake

Costs: $39.99

Get it at: Mrs. Fields

20. All-Clad 3-piece pizza stone and pizza cutter set

Costs: $149.99

Get it at: Bed Bath and Beyond

Also on HuffPost: