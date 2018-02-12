All Sections
    02/12/2018 16:56 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    The Best Valentine's Day Gift Ideas For You Last-Minute Shoppers

    You still got this!

    Eva-Katalin via Getty Images

    We hate to be the one to remind you that Valentine's Day is just a few days away.

    Maybe it sort of slipped your mind. Maybe you didn't realize you and your loved one were exchanging gifts this year. Maybe you have kids and you have literally not done anything that wasn't last-minute since their birth.

    Whatever the reason for your last-minute shopping, we got you. Here are 20 best Valentine's Day gift ideas from easy-to-find stores (or places that have rush delivery) so you can have a great gift ready faster than you can say "I totally didn't forget."

    1. "Kama Sutra & Chill"

    Indigo

    Costs: $10

    Get it at: Indigo

    2. Sephora gift card

    Sephora

    Costs: $10-$500

    Get it at: Sephora

    3. Floral print lace T-shirt bra

    Joe Fresh

    Costs: $19

    Get it at: Joe Fresh

    4. Valentine's Day print boxers

    Gap

    Costs: $19.95

    Get it at: Gap

    5. Honeysuckle bouquet three-wick candle

    Bath and Body Works

    Costs: $12.95

    Get it at: Bath and Body Works

    6. Le Vian passion ruby and strawberry sapphires Ombre tilted heart pendant in 14K strawberry gold

    Peoples Jewellers

    Costs: $599.99

    Get it at: Peoples Jewellers

    7. Samsung Gear 360 flash memory action camcorder

    Best Buy

    Costs: $299.99

    Get it at: Best Buy

    8. Victrola wooden 6-in-1 nostalgic 3-speed turntable with bluetooth

    Bed Bath and Beyond

    Costs: $139.99

    Get it at: Bed Bath and Beyond

    9. King stackable mug

    Indigo

    Costs: $9

    Get it at: Indigo

    10. Coach boxed small wristlet with love leaf print

    The Bay

    Costs: $85

    Get it at: The Bay

    11. Kate Spade New York all my love hinged bracelet

    The Bay

    Costs: $88

    Get it at: The Bay

    12. Out From Under ribbed icon sporty sock

    Urban Outfitters

    Costs: $14

    Get it at: Urban Outfitters

    13. Heart-shaped pancake pan with Nutella

    Shoppers Drug Mart

    Costs: Price available in store

    Get it at: Shoppers Drug Mart

    14. Glasses cuff links

    RW & Co

    Costs: $39.90

    Get it at: RW & Co

    15. "Love Poems" by Pablo Neruda

    Indigo

    Costs: $10.85

    Get it at: Indigo

    16. 206 Collective women's pearson shearling moccasin slipper

    Amazon

    Costs: $74.99

    Get it at: Amazon

    17. Canadian Olympic Team Collection x Drake General Store Adult Coveralls

    The Bay

    Costs: $59.99

    Get it at: The Bay

    18. Fondue kit with milk chocolate bar

    Laura Secord

    Costs: $12.99

    Get it at: Laura Secord

    19. Happy Valentine's heart cookie cake

    Mrs. Fields

    Costs: $39.99

    Get it at: Mrs. Fields

    20. All-Clad 3-piece pizza stone and pizza cutter set

    Bed Bath and Beyond

    Costs: $149.99

    Get it at: Bed Bath and Beyond

