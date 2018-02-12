When you're getting ready to start a small business, there's lots to consider, from proof of concept to production costs. It's important to ask yourself if you have everything in place to succeed.

In partnership with Brother printers, here are six things to keep in mind when starting your own business.

Getty Images Make sure you're cut out to be an entrepreneur

Before taking the leap, do some self reflection. Are you cut out to be an entrepreneur? There are useful resources online that can help evaluate your business skills. Ask yourself the right types of questions; imagine yourself as the boss of your own company; make a list of the pros and cons of starting a business, as well as a list of your strengths and weaknesses.

Talk with the experts around you

There is nothing better than getting advice from experienced people who can help you hone your skills. Surround yourself with successful business people who inspire you, and take advantage of their expertise. Ask them what they might have done differently in hindsight, what accomplishments they're most proud of, and what they've learned from their mistakes.

Jacob Ammentorp Lund via Getty Images

Take stock of what's in your wallet

This is one of the most important steps to take before setting a new business in motion. Ask yourself these basic questions: How much money are you willing (and able) to put on the line? How much money do you need to meet your current obligations and to live comfortably? How much money can you invest, realistically, in your future business? What is your net worth? What are your current expenses and assets? Being honest about these questions is a key part of setting yourself up for future success.

Carefully assess the risks

It's crucial to understand what factors can lead to a failure in business. And you're much better off investigating those risks now, rather than facing setbacks later. Ask yourself: Do I have enough experience, and if not, do I have the right skills to make up for it? Is my business idea a new and interesting product or service? Do I have enough money? Do I have enough information about this particular market to start a business? Do I have people I trust around me that I can turn to if I need help? How will my life change and what sort of repercussions will my decision to launch a business have? Do I know future clients who are interested in my project? The list of questions goes on and on, and your answers will be revealing and enlightening.

Tempura via Getty Images

Start your business on paper first

Before launching a business, draft a complete picture of your project on paper. Do intensive research on your future business field, and then create a profile of your business that is as complete as possible. It should include both local and international market research data on things like business services; market analyses; hiring processes; information on competitors; export possibilities; and target markets and clients. Collect your stats and fill out the relevant forms, which you can often find online. Then, use a Brother printer to print out your business plan and share it with your mentors so they can make notes and provide feedback.

Think about legality

It would be a real tragedy to start a business only to come up against an unexpected government regulation. It's essential to address possible restrictions related to your project upfront (for example, a prohibited sale or export of your product). Are you launching a crowdfunding campaign? Find out what the rules are first. The same goes for import regulations. Forewarned is forearmed.

For 1,001 projects, Brother printers are with you every step of the way in the evolution of your business and professional success.