As you consider your approach ahead of April 30, here are five top tips to maximize your tax return.

1. Students, hold your T2202As up high

A diploma is the most important piece of paperwork a post-secondary student will receive, but consider your T2202A form a close second. Without this official document, which outlines all the tuition you paid in a calendar year, you can't claim your tuition amount. The good news is it's mandatory for post-secondary institutions to send you your information.

Claiming your tuition fees can lead to personal refunds, but did you know up to $5,000 can also be transferred to parents or partners? And since 2017 is the first year Canadian students won't be able to claim non-refundable textbook and education credits to offset their taxes, referring to your T2202A is a must.

2. Brush up on tax law changes

With tax laws changing as quickly as fashion trends, it's easy to make mistakes that can cost you in the end. Working with a tax expert will keep you on top of all the amendments for the upcoming season. Here are a few to be aware of this year:

Although the public transit amount was eliminated last summer, you can still claim a 15 per cent non-refundable tax credit for transit passes purchased between January 1 and June 30, 2016, on this year's income tax return. The Children's Fitness and Arts Tax Credit has also been eliminated, however the Canada Child Benefit will increase 1.5 per cent for July 2018 and 2019 benefits. The government also announced a new tax break for those who have used assisted reproductive technologies over the past year.

3. Don't forget your medical expenses

Staying healthy can be costly, but there are many ways to see savings come tax time. A common expense you could list on your return is any form of prescription medication. If you traveled to another country and purchased medical insurance for the trip, it's also considered a medical expense. Over-the-counter cold cures or vitamins won't be covered, even if they're recommended by your doctor.

Some other write-offs you may have missed out on? Food and veterinary costs for certified service animals, or home and vehicle modifications to accommodate those with physical disabilities.

4. Even if you have little to no income, file a return

Whether you're focusing on school, or come across hard times and lose your job, there may be a period when you aren't making money. Nevertheless, you don't need a steady income to qualify for certain benefits. Filing a return can make you eligible for a GST/HST credit based on your previous tax return. The Canadian Revenue Agency will also use your tax return to determine Canada Child Benefit (CCB) payments. Canadian residents can claim the basic personal amount, which in 2017 was $11,635. That means you can earn at least this amount before you need to start paying federal income taxes to the government.

5. Separate work from play

Small business owners should be keeping tabs on gas receipts, but that doesn't mean you can write off every single time you get behind the wheel. Keep detailed travelogues separating joy rides from business trips so you can prove just how many kilometres were clocked on your company's dime. You should also get in the habit of logging the time you spend online answering business emails, as you can write off a percentage of your internet bill. More good news for small business owners: The government recently lowered the small business tax rate to 10 per cent, and intends to lower it further to 9 per cent by January 1, 2019.

