Norway's men's curling team have a special message for their fans.
Happy Valentine's Day.
The team, skipped by Thomas Ulsrud, wore some pretty striking heart-themed pants in competition on Wednesday.
It's a pretty nice look. Although, we're giving this gent, below, a deduction for wearing white socks with black shoes!
Norwegian curlers have drawn plenty of attention for their striking pants. Here are some of our favourite examples from past Olympics.
Psychedelic!
Are you guys joking?
The patriotic look is our favourite! Bonus points for the high socks.
Stay amazing Team Norway.
