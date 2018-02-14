All Sections
    02/14/2018 08:14 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Norway's Curling Team Wore Heart-Themed Pants For Valentine's Day

    A fine Olympic tradition continues.

    Norway's men's curling team have a special message for their fans.

    Happy Valentine's Day.

    The team, skipped by Thomas Ulsrud, wore some pretty striking heart-themed pants in competition on Wednesday.

    Cathal McNaughton / Reuters
    Members of Norway's men's curling team wore heart-themed pants for Valentine's Day.

    It's a pretty nice look. Although, we're giving this gent, below, a deduction for wearing white socks with black shoes!

    Cathal McNaughton / Reuters
    Team Norway's striking curling pants.

    Norwegian curlers have drawn plenty of attention for their striking pants. Here are some of our favourite examples from past Olympics.

    Psychedelic!

    Andrew Milligan - PA Images via Getty Images
    Team Norway at the Sochi Olympics.

    Are you guys joking?

    Getty Images
    Team Norway at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

    The patriotic look is our favourite! Bonus points for the high socks.

    Ints Kalnins / Reuters
    Team Norway at the Sochi Olympics.

    Stay amazing Team Norway.

