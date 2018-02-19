The Olympics are all about exposure for the athletes competing, but it seems unlikely that French figure skater Gabriella Papadakis was expecting this kind of exposure.

In an unfortunate series of events during the ice dance short dance competition on Monday morning, Papadakis' fringed green costume snapped at the neck early in her and partner Guillaume Cizeron's routine, leaving her back bare and the athlete struggling to make up for it.

Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis of France perform during the 2018 Winter Olympics on Feb. 19, 2018. (REUTERS/Damir Sagolj)

The situation got so intense, in fact, that Papadakis was literally skating with her nipple out for much of the routine — and while the twizzles and dance spins were a distraction, some Olympic viewers couldn't help but applaud how she managed to get through it.

French ice dancer skates through costume malfunction with nip out for half of routine. The CONFIDENCE and poise... Wow — im busy (@stephcarr5) February 19, 2018

lol imagine working for like 2 decades on your figure skating, going to the Olympics, and when you finally perform you get called out because a nipple popped out for like 3 seconds. MOVE ON PEOPLE IT WAS BEAUTIFUL SKATING, FOCUS ON THAT!!!! #icedancing #PeyongChang2018 — hail 💋 (@hailey_rhianna) February 19, 2018

Unfortunately for Papadakis, that wasn't quite the end of this particular episode of #nipplegate, at least as far as the Canadian broadcast was concerned.

As commentators talked about the wardrobe function during their assessment of the routine, the camera zoomed in on the final dip, and all that came with it.

Holy crap CBC just showed a close up of the French team's wardrobe malfunction and full nipple exposure. Feel horribly for Gabriella. #IceDancing #Olympics — Kathleen Smith (@KikkiPlanet) February 19, 2018

Umm did anyone else just see a slo mo nipple in the Olympic ice dancing on CBC?? Just as the commentators were talking about her costume slipping and being open in the back but 'luckily having enough straps to hold everything in'.....nope, not so much CBC — Kerry Griffin (@kerry_griffin) February 19, 2018

CBC was immediately replying to all those who tweeted at them, explaining that it was a live broadcast and that any future showing of it would remove "these moments."

We aired this event live with no tape delay and the replay packages are provided to us by the host broadcaster. We will be removing these moments from our re-broadcasts. — CBC (@CBC) February 19, 2018

It's the second time during the Games that costumes have been an issue for skaters, with South Korea's Yura Min having a similar experience in her short dance routine last Sunday.

Olympic Wardrobe Malfunction: Alexander Gamelin attempts outfit repairs on Yura Min during their ice dance performance. A 10 for gallantry. @CNN pic.twitter.com/dOv8hmCdwS — Andrew Malcolm (@AHMalcolm) February 11, 2018

Papadakis and Cizeron, who share a coaching team with Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and are widely seen as their biggest competition for the gold, finished the event in second with a score of 81.93. (Virtue and Moir broke a world record with their short dance score of 83.67.)

The event concludes on Tuesday with the free dance.

