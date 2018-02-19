All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIVING
    02/19/2018 00:27 EST | Updated 26 minutes ago

    French Figure Skater Gabriella Papadakis Doesn't Let Wardrobe Malfunction Halt Her Routine

    The true Olympic spirit.

    Getty Images
    Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France compete during the ice dance short dance at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 19, 2018. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    The Olympics are all about exposure for the athletes competing, but it seems unlikely that French figure skater Gabriella Papadakis was expecting this kind of exposure.

    In an unfortunate series of events during the ice dance short dance competition on Monday morning, Papadakis' fringed green costume snapped at the neck early in her and partner Guillaume Cizeron's routine, leaving her back bare and the athlete struggling to make up for it.

    Damir Sagolj / Reuters
    Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis of France perform during the 2018 Winter Olympics on Feb. 19, 2018. (REUTERS/Damir Sagolj)

    The situation got so intense, in fact, that Papadakis was literally skating with her nipple out for much of the routine — and while the twizzles and dance spins were a distraction, some Olympic viewers couldn't help but applaud how she managed to get through it.

    Unfortunately for Papadakis, that wasn't quite the end of this particular episode of #nipplegate, at least as far as the Canadian broadcast was concerned.

    As commentators talked about the wardrobe function during their assessment of the routine, the camera zoomed in on the final dip, and all that came with it.

    CBC was immediately replying to all those who tweeted at them, explaining that it was a live broadcast and that any future showing of it would remove "these moments."

    It's the second time during the Games that costumes have been an issue for skaters, with South Korea's Yura Min having a similar experience in her short dance routine last Sunday.

    Papadakis and Cizeron, who share a coaching team with Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir and are widely seen as their biggest competition for the gold, finished the event in second with a score of 81.93. (Virtue and Moir broke a world record with their short dance score of 83.67.)

    The event concludes on Tuesday with the free dance.

    More from HuffPost Canada:


    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:figure skatingGabriella PapadakisLivingnipple on tvolympics 2018wardrobe malfunction