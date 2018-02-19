It's been quite the Olympic Games for Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir — and it's not even over yet.

The figure skating pair competed on Monday in the ice dance short program, finishing in first place with an astonishing 83.67 points, a score that breaks their own world record of 82.68, set at Skate Canada International in October.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir find out their score in the kiss and cry after performing their short dance during at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images)

Skating to a program that combined music as varied as Rolling Stones' "Sympathy for the Devil" to Santana's "Oye Como Va," Virtue and Moir looked completely at ease and in their element on the ice.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir skate in the ice dance free program. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

The Canadian flagbearers have already won a gold medal in the team figure skating event in Pyeongchang, as well as an individual medal in Vancouver in 2010. In Sochi, they earned a silver, losing first place to Americans Meryl Davis and Charlie White.

The two have been skating together since 1998, when Moir was 11 and Virtue was nine.

According to Time, a gold medal would make them the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history.

The free dance event takes place Tuesday.

