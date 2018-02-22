Canadian Women Are Racking Up The Olympic Medals In PyeongChang

It's no surprise that Team Canada's female athletes are just killing it at the PyeongChang Olympics.

Sure, we've had a few disappointing moments — such as Thursday's heartbreaking shootout loss to Team USA (although a silver medal is nothing to scoff at), and missing the podium in women's curling for the first time.

But our female athletes have also made history. Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir became the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history, for instance, and silver medallist Brigette Lacquette is the first Indigenous woman to compete on Canada's women's ice hockey team.

Canada's Medal Winners At The PyeongChang Olympics Canada's Medal Winners At The PyeongChang Olympics



1 of 24 Share this slide:





As of Thursday morning, Canada had won 24 medals at the 2018 Olympics, and 14 of those were either from women's events or mixed teams. With more medal-promising events to come before the closing ceremony (such as the women's figure skating finals, with Kaetlyn Osmond sitting in third going in), our women athletes' contribution to the medal count will likely continue to climb.

Here are Canada's women medallists so far:

1. Cassie Sharpe: Ladies' halfpipe (Gold)

Gold medalist Cassie Sharpe of Canada celebrates after her win during the Freestyle Skiing - Ladies' Ski Halfpipe Final at the 2018 Olympics.

Cassie Sharpe won gold in the women's ski halfpipe after nailing all of her tricks for an opening score of 94.40, and topping that with a 95.80 in her second run. It was her first Olympics.

The 25-year-old from Comox, B.C., has been skiing since she was 11 years old and won her first halfpipe competition in 2012, according to Olympic.ca.

Her role model is Sarah Burke, who "pushed for equality for women in the male-dominated action-sports world, and advocated for halfpipe skiing and slopestyle to be included in the Olympics," the Toronto Star writes. Burke died in 2012 at age 29 from injuries sustained during a fall in training.

"I would not be doing these tricks if it wasn't for her pushing it before I even got into it," Sharpe said. "She was such a pioneer."

2. Tessa Virtue: Ice dance (Gold)

Canada's gold medallists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir celebrate on the podium at the 2018 Olympics.

Ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won gold after scoring 122.40 points in the free skate for a world-best combined score of 206.07. They also helped secure a gold medal for the team event.

They're now the most-decorated figure skaters in Olympic history. They also captured gold in the Vancouver 2010 Olympics, and brought home two silvers from Sochi in 2014.

Virtue, 28, is from London, Ont. She started skating at age six and was first teamed up with Moir when she was seven, according to Olympic.ca. Virtue's favourite quote is, "Don't be delicate. Be vast and brilliant."

3. Tessa Virtue, Meagan Duhamel, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond: Team figure skating (Gold)

Patrick Chan, Gabrielle Daleman, Kaetlyn Osmond, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue, and Scott Moir with their gold medals in the Team Skate on Feb, 12.

Ya, the guys were there, too, but damn the ladies of figure skating rocked that team event! Canada earned its first gold medal of the PyeongChang Games in the team figure skating event.

Gabrielle Daleman's 37.14-point performance added eight points to Canada's cumulative score, securing them the top spot. Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford skated pairs, and Kaetlyn Osmond was Canada's entry in the women's short dance.

Osmond, 22, and Daleman, 20, both skate in the women's figure skating finals Friday, with Osmond currently sitting in third and Daleman in seventh.

4. Kaitlyn Lawes: Mixed doubles curling (Gold)

Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris on the podium on Feb. 14, 2018 at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris earned Canada its first Olympic gold medal in mixed doubles curling after beating Jenny Perret and Martin Rios of Switzerland 10-3 in the final.

Lawes, 29, from Winnipeg, was also third on the gold-medal team skipped by Jennifer Jones at the 2014 Games. Her father is the reason she fell in love with curling, and she considered quitting the sport after he died in 2008, according to Olympic.ca

Her mother, brother, and boyfriend were all cheering her on in PyeongChang.

"I'll remember having my family here and sliding over the Olympic rings and being able to look up and see their smiling, proud faces," Lawes told CBC News. "That's something that I want to remember for a lifetime and to share that with them is so special to me."

5. Justine Dufour-Lapointe: Ladies' moguls (Silver)

Silver medalist Justine Dufour-Lapointe on the podium Feb. 12.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe won silver in women's moguls after earning 78.56 points in the super-final. She won gold in the 2014 Sochi Olympics, but said she was anything but disappointed with her 2018 result, according to The Canadian Press.

"I feel like I've given everything I could," Dufour-Lapointe, 23, said. "I gave my heart, my fire and the passion for my sport."

"I skied like a real tigress"

Dufour-Lapointe is from Montreal, and is the youngest of three moguls skiing sisters who all competed at Sochi 2014, Olympic.ca reports.

6. Kim Boutin: Ladies 1000 m (Silver), Ladies 500 m (Bronze), Ladies 1500 m (Bronze)

Bronze medallist Kim Boutin on the podium on Feb. 18.

You read that right. Speed skater Kim Boutin earned THREE medals in PyeongChang!

The 23-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., captured a bronze medal in the women's 500 metres, a bronze in the 1,500 metres, and a silver in the 1,000-metre short-track. We're not worthy!

She started skating at age six because she wanted to follow in her brother's footsteps, according to Olympic.ca.

7. Laurie Blouin: Ladies slopestyle (Silver)

Silver medallist Laurie Blouin on the podium on Feb. 12.

Laurie Blouin won silver in slopestyle with a clean second run for 76.33 points, all in high winds that delayed the competition and while sporting a black eye after a nasty crash in a training run a few days previously.

"I'm really stubborn," Blouin told The Canadian Press. "I was like, 'I want to compete. I will compete.'"

The 21-year-old from Stoneham, Que., was the reigning world champion. She prides herself in pushing the level of difficulty in slopestyle, according to Olympic.ca

8. Team Canada women's hockey team (Silver)

The Canadian's women's hockey team after losing to the United States in the Women's Gold Medal Game at the 2018 Olympics.

It was a heartbreaking loss that ended their gold medal streak, but Canada's women's hockey team earned a silver medal after losing to the U.S. 3-2 in a shootout Thursday.

It's the first time the U.S. team has been at the top of the podium in 20 years, and it's the first women's final that has ever gone to a shootout, The Canadian Press reports.

Melodie Daoust, who was named the tournament's MVP, led the scoring in Canada's games. Daoust, 26, is from Valleyfield, Que. She's been playing hockey since she was five, according to Olympic.ca.

9. Meagan Duhamel: Pairs figure skating (Bronze)

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford during the medal ceremony for the figure skating pair event at 2018 Olympics.

Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford captured the bronze medal in pairs figure skating, becoming Canada's first Olympic pairs medallists since 2002.

They also helped Canada earn a gold medal in the team event. After their pairs performance, Duhamel, 32, dropped to one knee and cried.

"I don't think there's been happier bronze medallists than we are," she told The Canadian Press.

Duhamel, who is from Lively, Ont., is a proud vegan and has been a certified holistic nutritionist since 2012, according to Olympic.ca.

10. Kaillie Humphries, Phylicia George: Women's bobsleigh (Bronze)

Bronze medalists Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George of Canada celebrate during the medal ceremony for Bobsleigh - Women on day 13 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 22, 2018

Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George won bronze in women's bobsled after racing to a time of three minutes 22.89 seconds.

It was the third Olympic medal for veteran bobsledder Humphries, 32, from Calgary. Her brakeman George, 30, from Markham, Ont., only took up bobsleigh a year ago, but is a past summer Olympian in track and field, according to Olympic.ca.

Humphries is now the most-decorated bobsledder in Canadian Olympic history.

11. Alex Gough: Women's luge (Bronze), team relay (Silver)

Alex Gough during the medal ceremony for the women's luge singles at the 2018 Olympics.

Alex Gough nabbed Canada's first-ever Olympic medal in luge with her bronze finish in the women's singles race. She later helped earn a silver medal in the team relay along with single slider Sam Edney and doubles duo Tristan Walker and Justin Snith.

This was the fourth Olympic games for Gough, 30, from Calgary. She took up Luge at age 13, and five years later was on the Olympic team, Olympic.ca reports.

Gough works with the charity Fast and Female to promote sport involvement for girls.

Also on HuffPost: