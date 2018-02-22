All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    • POLITICS
    02/22/2018 17:23 EST | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Justin Trudeau Tries To Salvage India Trip Through The Power Of Bhangra Dance

    This week is not going well, but we can't look away.

    Rohit Gandhi/Twitter
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Bhangra dances his way onto a stage in New Delhi on Thursday.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's official visit to India is not going smoothly.

    Journalists in the country, as well as in Canada and the United States, are mocking his "disastrous" week-long trip that "could hardly be going worse."

    There were the outfits that were called "too Indian even for an Indian." An alleged snub from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And who can forget the fact that while Trudeau was busy insisting his government does not sympathize with Sikh separatists, it was revealed that one of his MPs had invited an extremist convicted of attempted murder to dinner. Awkward.

    On Thursday, Trudeau tried to take back the narrative with a Bhangra performance. A video posted to Twitter shows the prime minister dancing his way onto a stage. Take a look:

    Canadian TV cameras were barred from the event, according to CBC News reporter Hannah Thibedeau.

    And if that wasn't enough for one day, Trudeau also told a business leaders that Canada had just celebrated "the 100th anniversary of Canadian confederation."

    Oh boy. Come home soon, prime minister.

