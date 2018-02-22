Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's official visit to India is not going smoothly.

Journalists in the country, as well as in Canada and the United States, are mocking his "disastrous" week-long trip that "could hardly be going worse."

There were the outfits that were called "too Indian even for an Indian." An alleged snub from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And who can forget the fact that while Trudeau was busy insisting his government does not sympathize with Sikh separatists, it was revealed that one of his MPs had invited an extremist convicted of attempted murder to dinner. Awkward.

On Thursday, Trudeau tried to take back the narrative with a Bhangra performance. A video posted to Twitter shows the prime minister dancing his way onto a stage. Take a look:

Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau makes an entrance at the Canada house in New Delhi. Truly in the spirit of India. @DemocracyNewsL pic.twitter.com/ph19O7ysB4 — Rohit Gandhi (@rohitgandhi_) February 22, 2018

Canadian TV cameras were barred from the event, according to CBC News reporter Hannah Thibedeau.

And if that wasn't enough for one day, Trudeau also told a business leaders that Canada had just celebrated "the 100th anniversary of Canadian confederation."

On an already bad day for the PM, he also struggled with a basic fact about the country he leads - and was trying to promote in front of this business audience in New Delhi: pic.twitter.com/BccSToCojJ — Omar Sachedina (@omarsachedina) February 22, 2018

Oh boy. Come home soon, prime minister.