    • LIVING
    02/22/2018 01:02 EST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Scott Moir Is The Canadian Women's Hockey Team's Biggest Fan

    True patriot love.

    Canadians across the country were pretty pumped for the gold medal match-up between Canada and the U.S. in PyeongChang.

    But very few of us can match ice dancer Scott Moir for sheer exuberance. Moir, who won two gold medals earlier in the Games with partner Tessa Virtue, was cheering on Canada's women's hockey team with a gaggle of his teammates, including fellow skater Patrick Chan and curlers Rachel Homan, Emma Miskew and John Morris.

    Like many at home, Moir had some choice words for the lopsided officiating in the game and decided to make his feelings known.

    With a beer in his hand, the skater can be seen shouting "Are you kidding me... Wake up?"

    Needless to say, Canadian Twitter LOVED Moir's display of emotion.

    We don't think there's anyone more pumped to be watching Canada's women's hockey team right now.

    Never change, Scott Moir.

    MORE:canada olympics 2018korea olympicsLivingolympics 2018Scott MoirScott Moir Beerteam canadaWomens Hockey Gold Medal Game