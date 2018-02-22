Scott Moir Is The Canadian Women's Hockey Team's Biggest Fan

Canadians across the country were pretty pumped for the gold medal match-up between Canada and the U.S. in PyeongChang.

But very few of us can match ice dancer Scott Moir for sheer exuberance. Moir, who won two gold medals earlier in the Games with partner Tessa Virtue, was cheering on Canada's women's hockey team with a gaggle of his teammates, including fellow skater Patrick Chan and curlers Rachel Homan, Emma Miskew and John Morris.

Like many at home, Moir had some choice words for the lopsided officiating in the game and decided to make his feelings known.

With a beer in his hand, the skater can be seen shouting "Are you kidding me... Wake up?"

Scott Moir is all of Canada rn#CAN goes to a third PK



WATCH: https://t.co/V974X6M8Ms pic.twitter.com/bNkAuKFkKx — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 22, 2018

Needless to say, Canadian Twitter LOVED Moir's display of emotion.

scott moir related requests:



1) can we immediately get a camera on him the rest of the game and have that as a second viewing option



2) can someone ask him his true feelings towards tessa and maybe have a tape recorder going — Justin McElroy (@j_mcelroy) February 22, 2018

Scott Moir with a pint in his hand, toque on his head, screaming at the women's hockey final, is an instant heritage moment. — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) February 22, 2018

Drunk, hockey-ragey Scott Moir is the Jon Montgomery sucking back a pitcher of beer of the Pyeongchang Olympics. — Shannon Proudfoot (@sproudfoot) February 22, 2018

Scott Moir, beer in hand, yelling at the refs from the stands at the #CANvsUSA Women's #OlympicHockey Gold Medal match.



LIKE WE COULD'T LOVE HIM ANYMORE ALREADY, CANADA. #TeamCanada #Olympics #VirtueMoir — Kathleen Smith (@KikkiPlanet) February 22, 2018

We don't think there's anyone more pumped to be watching Canada's women's hockey team right now.

On a scale of 1 to Scott Moir, how much do you love Canada? pic.twitter.com/em9pCKnK6w — Craft Brewers YYC (@CraftBrewersYYC) February 22, 2018

Never change, Scott Moir.

