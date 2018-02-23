You can't tell the love story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle without the appearance of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children.

Lifetime's TV movie "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance" is well on its way and the casting of the Royal Family was just announced along with an official family photo.

Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry movie casts Kate Middleton, Prince William and their kids. https://t.co/DHCWEJL1h2 pic.twitter.com/RxOMC3x44r — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 22, 2018

Australian actor Burgess Abernethy and Canadian Laura Mitchell will play Prince William and Kate Middleton, respectively, while child actors Preston Karwat and Briella Weintraub will play the adorable Prince George and Princess Charlotte. (Can you see the resemblance?)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children at the annual Trooping The Colour parade on June 17, 2017.

The network previously announced that actors Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser will be the leading stars of the film, which follows the ups and downs of the royal couple's courtship.

While royal fans praised Lifetime for choosing the perfect pair to play Harry and Markle, some were skeptical about their latest casting.

The woman is close but the man 😲 — Addie Rivera (@AddieRivera12) February 23, 2018

If you pull back and squint maybe just??? pic.twitter.com/8ikCQlpYP3 — Ruth🇬🇧🇬🇩 (@babyjays) February 22, 2018

And some wondered why they didn't just recast "Grey's Anatomy" star Camilla Luddington and New Zealand actor Nico Evers-Swindell, who played the duke and duchess in the 2011 Lifetime movie "William & Kate."

But like, what if they just cast the same Will & Kate who did the first Lifetime Movie?? 😂😂😂https://t.co/maEnD0vEPC — The Regal Watcher (@RegalWatcher) February 22, 2018

One fan also noticed a flaw with Prince George. In the promo photo, the little prince was photographed wearing pants when everyone knows he exclusively wears shorts.

I don't even care about how hilarious the Prince William casting is because PRINCE GEORGE DOES NOT WEAR LONG PANTS WHAT IS EVEN GOING ON WITH THOSE PANTS?!?!?!?!?! Who is doing the research on this movie??? @fuggirls https://t.co/aVkZEta4GB — Angela Mudge (@angelmud) February 23, 2018

But regardless of all these concerns, it's safe to say royal fans will still watch the film, as many have been tweeting their excitement ever since Harry and Markle announced their engagement in November.

I seriously can't wait for the lifetime movie of Meghan and Harry's romance — cloulve (@cloulve) November 27, 2017

Can't wait to watch the cheesy lifetime movie that will happen about Meghan and Harry's love story. The William and Kate one was riveting 😂😂 — Beth (@bwhit185) November 27, 2017

According to Hello magazine, filming for "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance" has already begun in Vancouver. The royal flick will air this spring, which is perfect timing, as the royal wedding will take place in May.

