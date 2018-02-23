All Sections
    • LIVING
    02/23/2018 10:48 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Meet The Actors Who Will Play The Royal Family In The 'Harry & Meghan' Lifetime Movie

    The announcement came with an official family photo, of course.

    You can't tell the love story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle without the appearance of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children.

    Lifetime's TV movie "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance" is well on its way and the casting of the Royal Family was just announced along with an official family photo.

    Australian actor Burgess Abernethy and Canadian Laura Mitchell will play Prince William and Kate Middleton, respectively, while child actors Preston Karwat and Briella Weintraub will play the adorable Prince George and Princess Charlotte. (Can you see the resemblance?)

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children at the annual Trooping The Colour parade on June 17, 2017.

    The network previously announced that actors Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser will be the leading stars of the film, which follows the ups and downs of the royal couple's courtship.

    While royal fans praised Lifetime for choosing the perfect pair to play Harry and Markle, some were skeptical about their latest casting.

    And some wondered why they didn't just recast "Grey's Anatomy" star Camilla Luddington and New Zealand actor Nico Evers-Swindell, who played the duke and duchess in the 2011 Lifetime movie "William & Kate."

    One fan also noticed a flaw with Prince George. In the promo photo, the little prince was photographed wearing pants when everyone knows he exclusively wears shorts.

    But regardless of all these concerns, it's safe to say royal fans will still watch the film, as many have been tweeting their excitement ever since Harry and Markle announced their engagement in November.

    According to Hello magazine, filming for "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance" has already begun in Vancouver. The royal flick will air this spring, which is perfect timing, as the royal wedding will take place in May.

