NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and fashion designer Gurkiran Kaur are now officially Mr. and Mrs.

The pair were married Thursday night in Mexico, capping off an epic string of wedding celebrations.

February has seen a flurry of wedding activity including the Punjabi tradition of a kirtan in Brampton, Ont., a bridal shower, and a huge reception in Mississauga — complete with a choreographed Bollywood musical number.

The festivities then continued in Mexico this week, with a private ceremony and the newlyweds spending a few days together on their honeymoon.

It's been a long time coming

But the parties actually began last December, with a celebration of the couple's families meeting for the first time.

About a month later, Singh, 39, got down on one knee to propose to Kaur, 27, at a Toronto restaurant where they had their first date. The event was witnessed by friends, family and invited media.