    NEWS
    02/23/2018 21:23 EST | Updated 42 minutes ago

    Sebastien Toutant Wins Gold In Snowboard Big Air At PyeongChang Olympics

    Toutant was one of three Canadians in the high-flying final.

    FLORIAN CHOBLET via Getty Images
    Canada's Sebastien Toutant competes during the qualification of the men's snowboard big air event.

    Canada's Sebastien Toutant has won gold in men's big air at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

    The 25-year-old from L'Assomption, Que., scored 84.75 points on his first run and 89.50 on his second for a combined 174.25 points. Toutant didn't land his final run, but he didn't need to.

    In big air, each rider gets three runs with the points from their top two combined for a total score. Jumps are judged based on difficulty and execution — including amplitude and landing.

    Kyle Mack of the United States won silver while Britain's Billy Morgan took bronze.

    Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., who won silver in slopestyle last week, finished ninth with 117.75 while Regina's Mark McMorris, the slopestyle bronze medallist, was 10th after struggling to land his first two jumps.

    Big air was making its Olympic debut.

    Toutant finished 11th in slopestyle last week.

