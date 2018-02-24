We knew it was coming. We still weren't ready for it.

Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir announced earlier this week that they'd be performing to the Tragically Hip's "Long Time Running" at the Olympic figure skating gala.

The routine would be the last time Canadians and the world would get to see their beloved ice dance duo on the Olympic stage.

And when it happened Saturday night, we hung on every last gesture.

Fire. FIRE. Someone call the fire department.

Every last lift.

The part you don't see here is she just casually stepped off his leg after and started skating backwards without looking down like it was nothing.

Every last look.

Need help breathing over here, thanks.

You can watch their performance on CBC. And then maybe you can tell us what Scott said to Tessa just before they started skating, which was the subject of much debate:

QUICK I NEED A LIP READER TO TELL ME WHAT SCOTT WHISPERED TO TESSA BEFORE THEY STARTED THIS IS THE MOST IMPORTANT ISSUE RIGHT NOW #olympics #VirtueAndMoir — Cookies + Sangria (@CookiesSangria) February 25, 2018

They don't even need to talk to communicate.

Introducing the world to the brilliance of Gord Downie and The Tragically Hip is a stroke of genius and probably should get Virtue and Moir an Order of Canada or a Senate appointment or something. On top of the honour of being the most-decorated figure skaters to date.

Now the world knows Gord. And it's better for it.

#VirtueMoir skating to Gord's voice is peak Canadiana...like the only way that could get more Canadian is if that ice was made from @Drake 's frozen tears. #PyeongChang2018 #TeamCanada — Nicole Alie (@NicoleAlie) February 25, 2018

Tessa and Scott performing to The Tragically Hip at exhibition is Canadian perfection. 🇨🇦 #VirtueMoir — Amirah Sequeira (@miraseq) February 25, 2018

And the lyrics to "Long Time Running" - perfect for this moment. Poetry literally in motion.

Does your mother tell you things?

Long, long when I'm gone?

Who you talking to?

Is she telling you I'm the one?

It's a grave mistake and I'm wide awake.

We think Gord would have approved.

I'm sure Gord Downie was smiling upstairs upon seeing Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue skate to "Long Time Running." They did a great job. #PyeongChang2018 #ScottMoir #VirtueMoir #VirtueAndMoir — Logan Krupa (@GoFlamesGo89) February 25, 2018

And yes, it was well worth the wait.

Don't ever leave us, you two.

Also on HuffPost Canada: