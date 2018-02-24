All Sections
    LIVING
    02/24/2018 23:44 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    Tessa Virtue And Scott's Moir's Olympic Gala Tribute To Gord Downie Was Well Worth The Wait

    They skated to the Tragically Hip's "Long Time Running." We turned into puddles.

    MLADEN ANTONOV via Getty Images
    Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir perform during the figure skating gala at the PyeongChang 2018 Games.

    We knew it was coming. We still weren't ready for it.

    Canada's Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir announced earlier this week that they'd be performing to the Tragically Hip's "Long Time Running" at the Olympic figure skating gala.

    The routine would be the last time Canadians and the world would get to see their beloved ice dance duo on the Olympic stage.

    And when it happened Saturday night, we hung on every last gesture.

    ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images
    Fire. FIRE. Someone call the fire department.

    Every last lift.

    Getty Images
    The part you don't see here is she just casually stepped off his leg after and started skating backwards without looking down like it was nothing.

    Every last look.

    Valery Sharifulin via Getty Images
    Need help breathing over here, thanks.

    You can watch their performance on CBC. And then maybe you can tell us what Scott said to Tessa just before they started skating, which was the subject of much debate:

    AFP/Getty Images
    They don't even need to talk to communicate.

    Introducing the world to the brilliance of Gord Downie and The Tragically Hip is a stroke of genius and probably should get Virtue and Moir an Order of Canada or a Senate appointment or something. On top of the honour of being the most-decorated figure skaters to date.

    Andrew Chin via Getty Images
    Now the world knows Gord. And it's better for it.

    And the lyrics to "Long Time Running" - perfect for this moment. Poetry literally in motion.

    Does your mother tell you things?
    Long, long when I'm gone?
    Who you talking to?
    Is she telling you I'm the one?
    It's a grave mistake and I'm wide awake.

    We think Gord would have approved.

    And yes, it was well worth the wait.

    ARIS MESSINIS via Getty Images
    Don't ever leave us, you two.

