Tessa Virtue And Scott Moir: The Pair Who Inspired 1,000 Memes

If there were a gold medal for inspiring the people of the internet to bust out their A-game, Canadian ice dance darlings Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir would have won that, too.

PyeongChang gold medal champions Virtue and Moir are the most-decorated figure skaters in Olympic history, but that's not the only reason the word is utterly obsessed. The duo, who swear they're not romantically involved (other than a brief childhood romance ... which we will CLING TO WITH ALL THE HOPE IN THE WORLD), bring so much passion to the ice that it's impossible to imagine they're not ridiculously in love.

Or at least, you know, making out.

The duo have even inspired their own romantic fan fiction from those unwilling to accept their "just friends" status (oh, stop it, you two). And while they set a few records during their skates, they set an impressive record off the ice, too: 4.3 million people tuned in to watch their gold medal moment on Feb. 19 — the most-watched moment of the Games to date, according to CBC.

The world can't get enough!

Here are some of our favourite reactions from online fans of the couple who isn't really a couple:

This person who called this move for what it is:

15. The return of Original Cunniliftus™️ pic.twitter.com/N3e4a1ecWN — VirtueMoir. End Of Story. (@OfVirtueMoir) February 20, 2018

This person who cared about nothing else:

When even the celebrities couldn't get enough (and Virtue clapped back):

And here I've been wracking my brain to come up with a post-competition career path ... Scott, get the mini van! — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) February 22, 2018

When Moir was a Heritage Minute (and Virtue clapped back again):

Scott Moir is all of Canada rn#CAN goes to a third PK



WATCH: https://t.co/V974X6M8Ms pic.twitter.com/bNkAuKFkKx — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) February 22, 2018

My reaction when I didn't have my partner-in-crime at the "mandatory" exhibition practice today 🤣



SO happy at least one of us could be there to cheer on our girls! I'm with you in spirit!!!!!



💪🏻🇨🇦❤️👏🏻 https://t.co/4Yr6AD6T89 — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) February 22, 2018

When the internet added even more Canada to the Moir meme:

This Roll Up The Rim prize that's even better than a free coffee:

These Valentine's Day cards that we'd actually buy if they existed, TBH:

happy valentine's day to tessa virtue and scott moir and nobody else 💕 pic.twitter.com/laiCIP9v8P — Dana Elle (@DanaElleS) February 14, 2018

When American comedian Leslie Jones couldn't even:

This incredible true statistic:

There's a 100% chance that Tessa and Scott never pay for another drink for the rest of their lives — Stats Canada (@stats_canada) February 20, 2018

Leslie Jones again:

I know I'm not supposed to like them so much but.... @NBCOlympics @olympics pic.twitter.com/Hl1ryc9ZaP — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 20, 2018

They been together over twenty I don't know nobody for twenty that I like lmao!!! Let alone skate with lol @NBCOlympics @Olympics pic.twitter.com/DwcEc2Bhy4 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 20, 2018

And this person, who is all of us:

I can't believe I have to live without daily #VirtueMoir content now. pic.twitter.com/Dqhmj6rIj6 — callista (@hicallista) February 25, 2018

Thanks for the memories, Tessa and Scott!

Now JUST KISS ALREADY.

everyone at the end of the #VirtueMoir routine. pic.twitter.com/8XFc3unODa — Tara Grant (@TaraNotTahra) February 20, 2018

