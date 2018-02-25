All Sections
    • LIVING
    02/25/2018 09:40 EST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Tessa Virtue And Scott Moir: The Pair Who Inspired 1,000 Memes

    The internet will get you through your Tessa-Scott withdrawal.

    Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images
    Canada's Tessa Virtue and Canada's Scott Moir perform during the figure skating gala event during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 25, 2018.

    If there were a gold medal for inspiring the people of the internet to bust out their A-game, Canadian ice dance darlings Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir would have won that, too.

    PyeongChang gold medal champions Virtue and Moir are the most-decorated figure skaters in Olympic history, but that's not the only reason the word is utterly obsessed. The duo, who swear they're not romantically involved (other than a brief childhood romance ... which we will CLING TO WITH ALL THE HOPE IN THE WORLD), bring so much passion to the ice that it's impossible to imagine they're not ridiculously in love.

    Or at least, you know, making out.

    The duo have even inspired their own romantic fan fiction from those unwilling to accept their "just friends" status (oh, stop it, you two). And while they set a few records during their skates, they set an impressive record off the ice, too: 4.3 million people tuned in to watch their gold medal moment on Feb. 19 — the most-watched moment of the Games to date, according to CBC.

    The world can't get enough!

    Here are some of our favourite reactions from online fans of the couple who isn't really a couple:

    This person who called this move for what it is:

    This person who cared about nothing else:

    When even the celebrities couldn't get enough (and Virtue clapped back):

    When Moir was a Heritage Minute (and Virtue clapped back again):

    When the internet added even more Canada to the Moir meme:

    This Roll Up The Rim prize that's even better than a free coffee:

    These Valentine's Day cards that we'd actually buy if they existed, TBH:

    When American comedian Leslie Jones couldn't even:

    This incredible true statistic:

    Leslie Jones again:

    And this person, who is all of us:

    Thanks for the memories, Tessa and Scott!

    Now JUST KISS ALREADY.

