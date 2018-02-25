Pita Taufatofua of Tonga stands on stage during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium on Feb. 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.
This is Tongan Olympian Pita Taufatofua.
You might recall his appearance at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics earlier this month, when he showed up as his country's flag- and chest bearer:
Memories. After his grand entrance, Taufatofua went on to compete in cross country skiing at the 2018 Games, a sport he got into shortly after participating in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio (where his shirtless and glistening Olympic origin story began.)
Though he didn't medal in his recently-chosen sport, Taufatofua said his true goal is to inspire future athletes from his country.
Fast forward to Sunday and Taufatofua was once again representing Tonga at the Games' closing ceremony. But this time, he chose not walk in as an incandescent barrel of oil. The 34-year-old opted for a more winter-appropriate get-up, known as clothes.
It seemed like the days of the "shirtless flag-bearer" were behind us.
No more collective online swooning. No more jokes about "heating up the Winter Olympics." No more oily, shimmering displ-