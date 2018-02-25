This is Tongan Olympian Pita Taufatofua.

Tongan cross country skier Pita Taufatofua speaks during a press conference at the Main Press Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 14, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

You might recall his appearance at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics earlier this month, when he showed up as his country's flag- and chest bearer:

Pita Taufatofua of Tonga leads his country during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium on Feb. 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

Memories. After his grand entrance, Taufatofua went on to compete in cross country skiing at the 2018 Games, a sport he got into shortly after participating in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio (where his shirtless and glistening Olympic origin story began.)

Though he didn't medal in his recently-chosen sport, Taufatofua said his true goal is to inspire future athletes from his country.

Tonga's Pita Taufatofua holds up his national flag after crossing the finish line during the men's 15km cross country freestyle at the Alpensia cross country ski centre during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb.16, 2018 in Pyeongchang.

Fast forward to Sunday and Taufatofua was once again representing Tonga at the Games' closing ceremony. But this time, he chose not walk in as an incandescent barrel of oil. The 34-year-old opted for a more winter-appropriate get-up, known as clothes.

Pita Taufatofua of Tonga walks in the Parade of Athletes during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium on Feb. 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.

It seemed like the days of the "shirtless flag-bearer" were behind us.

Pakistan's Muhammad Karim (L) and Tonga's Pita Taufatofua are photographed during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang county, South Korea, on Feb. 25, 2018.

No more collective online swooning. No more jokes about "heating up the Winter Olympics." No more oily, shimmering displ-

PITA, NO!

Tonga's Pita Taufatofua reacts during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Feb. 25, 2018.

YOU TRICKED US.

WE TRUSTED YOU.

WAIT, YOU HAVE GLOVES ON?

PLEASE EXPLAIN.

President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach and Lee Hee-beom, President & CEO of Pyeongchang Organizing Committee stand on the stage with Lindsey Vonn of the U.S, Pita Taufatofua of Tonga and other Olympic athletes during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium on Feb. 25, 2018.

OH, YOU'RE POSING FOR GROUP PHOTOS NOW?

FINE. YOU WIN. STAY SHIRTLESS.

SEE YOU IN 2020.

