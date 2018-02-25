Once again, cute kids stole the show at the PyeongChang Olympics.

After enchanting us at the Opening Ceremony — where five children played characters from Gangwon province and embarked on a fairy-tale like adventure to learn about South Korea's history and culture — the kids brought A-game again to mark the end of the Games Sunday.

Especially this kid.

This kid slayed.

This young protege absolutely shredded the guitar while playing a variation on "Winter" from Vivaldi's The Four Seasons.

The teen's name is Yang Tae-Hwan and he's only 13, NPR reports. The guitarist was discovered on a TV talent show called "Star King," according to NPR Asia Correspondent Elisa Hu.

13-year-old Korean guitar protege showing us how it's done at the #PyeongChang2018 closing ceremony



Get ready to have your mind blown:

As you can see by this video from three years ago, Yang is a serious talent.

Slay, kid, slay!

We weren't the only ones blown away by his talent. Twitter users were just as impressed by Yang's performance.

What a spectacle!!! That kid on guitar was astonishing. Insane skills for anyone...let alone a 13 YEAR OLD#Olympics2018 #PyongChang2018 #ClosingCeremony #Olympics pic.twitter.com/5bHhtfPJ8E — Andy Sheridan (@jnrbaker) February 25, 2018

@KevinBrennanMP Just watching the Winter Olympics closing ceremony; that Korean lad on the guitar and their version of Vivaldi's "Winter" from the Four Seasons reduced me to tears it was that fantastic. If you didn't see it, Google it, he was phenomenal. — Christina King (@WoodyandHer) February 25, 2018

Yang wasn't the only kid to steal the show, however. There are, apparently, no shortage of adorable, talented children in PyeongChang.

Such as these kids dressed as the Olympic mascot Soohorang.

More adorable children perform during the Closing Ceremony.

Omg, the kid with the glasses.

Children sing during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

And, then! The sweetest little boy in a bow tie sang the Olympic anthem and our collective hearts exploded.

Oh Yeon Joon is only 11.

Olympic Anthem singer Oh Yeon-Joon performs during the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 25, 2018.

Here he is singing when he was just nine years old. That performance on "We Kid" quickly went viral.

Between all these adorable kids and the heat from Canadian Ice Dancer Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, we're pretty sure we can blame the obvious oncoming baby boom on these Olympic Games.

