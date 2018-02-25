All Sections
    PARENTS
    02/25/2018 09:03 EST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Teen Yang Tae-Hwan Slays The Guitar At PyeongChang Olympics Closing Ceremony

    A star is born!

    Florian Choblet/Reuters
    This ridiculously talented teen, Yang Tae-Hwan, performs during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on Feb. 25, 2018.

    Once again, cute kids stole the show at the PyeongChang Olympics.

    After enchanting us at the Opening Ceremony — where five children played characters from Gangwon province and embarked on a fairy-tale like adventure to learn about South Korea's history and culture — the kids brought A-game again to mark the end of the Games Sunday.

    Especially this kid.

    Florian Choblet/Reuters
    This kid slayed.

    This young protege absolutely shredded the guitar while playing a variation on "Winter" from Vivaldi's The Four Seasons.

    The teen's name is Yang Tae-Hwan and he's only 13, NPR reports. The guitarist was discovered on a TV talent show called "Star King," according to NPR Asia Correspondent Elisa Hu.

    Get ready to have your mind blown:

    As you can see by this video from three years ago, Yang is a serious talent.

    Slay, kid, slay!

    We weren't the only ones blown away by his talent. Twitter users were just as impressed by Yang's performance.

    Yang wasn't the only kid to steal the show, however. There are, apparently, no shortage of adorable, talented children in PyeongChang.

    Such as these kids dressed as the Olympic mascot Soohorang.

    John Sibley / Reuters
    More adorable children perform during the Closing Ceremony.

    Omg, the kid with the glasses.

    Dan Istitene/Getty Images
    Children sing during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

    And, then! The sweetest little boy in a bow tie sang the Olympic anthem and our collective hearts exploded.

    Oh Yeon Joon is only 11.

    Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images)
    Olympic Anthem singer Oh Yeon-Joon performs during the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 25, 2018.

    Here he is singing when he was just nine years old. That performance on "We Kid" quickly went viral.

    Between all these adorable kids and the heat from Canadian Ice Dancer Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, we're pretty sure we can blame the obvious oncoming baby boom on these Olympic Games.

