All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    02/26/2018 15:59 EST | Updated 3 hours ago

    John Oliver Takes Aim At Trudeau's 'National Dress Pandering' In India

    The "Last Week Tonight" host didn't hold back.

    Justin Trudeau's visit to India probably didn't go as well as he'd hoped, and now his clothing choices during the trip have caught the attention of John Oliver.

    The prime minister is still dealing with the fallout after a man convicted of trying to kill an Indian cabinet minister in the 1980s was invited to a reception with him and his wife. But on "Last Week Tonight," Oliver chose to zero in on the Trudeau family's widely criticized outfits.

    Adnan Abidi/Reuters
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with his wife Sophie Gregoire, daughter Ella Grace and son Xavier greet the people during their visit to the holy Sikh shrine of Golden temple in Amritsar, India on Feb. 21, 2018.

    Sunday's segment included some choice zingers, notably from an Indian fashion designer who called the formal dress "tacky."

    "It looked like a complete backup dancer for a cheap Bollywood movie," he said.

    You can watch the whole clip in the video above.

    Earlier on HuffPost:

    MORE:john oliverjustin trudeaujustin trudeau indiaPolitics