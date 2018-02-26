Grocery giant Loblaw has reportedly begun sending out $25 gift cards to customers in an attempt to make amends for a bread price-fixing scandal.

The company began offering the cards after it revealed it had been part of a years-long scheme to fix the price of bread across Canada. Eligible customers (those of the age of majority who purchased bread between Jan. 1, 2002 and March 1, 2015) began signing up for the free card program last month.

Many have vowed to donate their cards to food banks. However, as one Reddit user pointed out, the multiple cards cannot be used to make one purchase, creating a potential hassle for food banks trying to make larger purchases, and making a cash donation more ideal.

Finally received my $25 #Loblaw card in the mail today. pic.twitter.com/SFOS211Obv — Kevin Edward Proulx (@kevineproulx) February 22, 2018

Got my $25 Loblaw card today in the mail. I've activated it and will be delivering it to @communitycarest next week. I encourage everyone to donate theirs to a local food bank as well. It's a small way to show we are a Compassionate City! pic.twitter.com/HtN6gBqCSy — Mike Saunders (@finemusicman) February 23, 2018

Whelp. I got my $25 Loblaw card. Maybe I let them off too easy. But the food bank is about to get a $50 donation from us. So there's that. pic.twitter.com/ctjIAFwhQR — Doug Slater (@slugore) February 24, 2018

The card, which must be activated before making a purchase, can be used at any of the chain's stores. The cards have no expiry date, and cannot be used for alcohol or tobacco. They are also not redeemable for cash.

Signing up for the gift card program does not affect the right to participate in any class-action lawsuit, but the $25 amount will be deducted from any settlement a customer may receive.

Those who haven't yet can still sign up until May 8.

