    02/26/2018 08:49 EST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Loblaw $25 Gift Cards Begin To Arrive

    And if you haven't signed up yet, there's still time.

    Grocery giant Loblaw has reportedly begun sending out $25 gift cards to customers in an attempt to make amends for a bread price-fixing scandal.

    The company began offering the cards after it revealed it had been part of a years-long scheme to fix the price of bread across Canada. Eligible customers (those of the age of majority who purchased bread between Jan. 1, 2002 and March 1, 2015) began signing up for the free card program last month.

    Many have vowed to donate their cards to food banks. However, as one Reddit user pointed out, the multiple cards cannot be used to make one purchase, creating a potential hassle for food banks trying to make larger purchases, and making a cash donation more ideal.

    The card, which must be activated before making a purchase, can be used at any of the chain's stores. The cards have no expiry date, and cannot be used for alcohol or tobacco. They are also not redeemable for cash.

    Signing up for the gift card program does not affect the right to participate in any class-action lawsuit, but the $25 amount will be deducted from any settlement a customer may receive.

    Those who haven't yet can still sign up until May 8.

