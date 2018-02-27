All Sections
    • BUSINESS
    02/27/2018 11:29 EST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Diageo Releases Limited Edition 'Jane Walker' Scotch Whisky

    The launch comes as the maker of Johnnie Walker and peers try to attract more women drinkers.

    Shamil Zhumatov / Reuters
    A bartender takes a bottle of Johnnie Walker whisky at Barmaglot bar in Almaty, Kazakhstan June 22, 2017.

    LONDON (Reuters) — Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, is launching a U.S. limited edition of its Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch featuring a woman on the label, called Jane Walker, it said on Monday.

    The launch in March marks the first major change to the brand's "striding man" logo in over a century and comes as Diageo and peers try to attract more women drinkers.

    For every bottle of Jane Walker made, Diageo will donate $1 to organizations supporting women's causes.

    • Reuters
