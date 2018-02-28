Florida’s Republican-controlled state House and Senate advanced bills this week that would train teachers to carry guns in classrooms, advancing GOP calls for more weapons in schools following the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The legislature’s package, approved by committees in both chambers, would devote $67 million to establish school “marshals” ― teachers and school staff trained to carry a concealed weapon.

President Donald Trump last week floated the idea of arming up to 20 percent of teachers, proposing bonuses for educators who undergo training. Law enforcement groups and teacher organizations strongly oppose the idea.

The Florida bills also would raise the minimum age for purchasing a firearm in the state to 21 from 18, ban the sale of bump stocks that allow some semi-automatic rifles to fire as rapidly as an automatic, institute a three-day waiting period for purchasing a gun, and increase spending on school mental health resources.