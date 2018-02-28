White House communications director Hope Hicks told House investigators that her job sometimes requires telling "white lies" for President Donald Trump, according to The New York Times.

CNN later confirmed the Times report.

The Times said Hicks made the statement during private testimony before the House Intelligence Committee.

The reports did not elaborate on what Hicks considers to be "white lies." However, the Times said that "after extended consultation with her lawyers," Hicks claimed she hadn't lied over matters related to the Russia investigation.

Critics on social media immediately began wondering just what constitutes a "white lie" in this case, and more than a few are speculating that special counsel Robert Mueller may take an interest in learning the nature of those fibs.

