    03/04/2018 20:10 EST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Oscars 2018: Gina Rodriguez Brings The Heat To The Red Carpet

    🔥 🔥 🔥

    Gina Rodriguez showed UP to the party!

    The 33-year-old actress, who is presenting an award this evening, walked the 2018 Oscars red carpet in a stunning Zuhair Murad gown. The ensemble featured a plunging neckline and jeweled details and was the perfect mix of elegance and sauciness.

    Though it can be easy to get lost in a big ball gown, the thin, silver belt wrapped around Rodriguez's waist perfectly accentuated her figure.

    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

    Rodriguez opted for a natural beauty look, which perfectly complemented her beige gown. And to finish off the outfit, her hair was swept back into a sleek ponytail.

    WireImage

    Rodriguez is quickly making her mark in the entertainment industry. In addition to being known as the lead in The CW's "Jane the Virgin" and for starring in the new sci-fi thriller "Annihilation," she's also become known as a strong advocate for the Latino community.

    Most notably, the 33-year-old addressed the Time's Up movement and representation in Hollywood at the SAG Awards in January.

    "Women of colour are needed to speak up and be a part of this movement," she said, according to EW. "And for me, it means the world because we start to talk about inclusivity and there's still a major lack of representation in the Latino community. So that is why I love to speak about Time's Up, because I know that there is a community out there that is desiring to see themselves onscreen, and yet, we are still very sadly underrepresented."

    Rodriguez never fails to bring the heat!

