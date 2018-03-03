Canada has hit an interesting milestone.

Edmonton will be hosting the country's first flat Earth conference.

Yes. You read that correctly.

"History will be made in Canada this year and Edmonton will be put on the flat map! Look forward to seeing you all there," according to a Facebook post for the Flat Earth International Conference Canada.

The event at the West Edmonton Mall in August features speakers from "all over the Flat Earth."

Conspiracy theory

Flat Earthers believe that the Earth isn't spherical and that all depictions of it as a sphere are all part of a massive NASA conspiracy.

"The leading flat-earther theory holds that Earth is a disc with the Arctic Circle in the center and Antarctica, a 150-foot-tall wall of ice, around the rim. NASA employees, they say, guard this ice wall to prevent people from climbing over and falling off the disc," Livescience reported.

Robbie Davidson, an Edmonton native who is organizing the conference, told Global News that he thinks a lot more people believe in the conspiracy than many realize.

A lot of science has moved away from what science is supposed to be, it's very theoretical. What experiment do you actually do to prove the curvature of the Earth? Robbie Davidson, Flat Earther

He went on to explain that flat Earthers are not anti-science.

"A lot of science has moved away from what science is supposed to be, it's very theoretical. What experiment do you actually do to prove the curvature of the Earth?"

Tickets for the event range from $130 to nearly $300. Online access to conference sessions start at $28.

While many people have marked themselves as "interested" in the event, the page has been the target of online ridicule since it went up.

"Will there be a meet and great [sic] thing? Id love to get my globe signed," one person posted on the page.

Others have tried to reason with the event's supporters.

Davidson is expecting more than 300 people to attend the conference, according to the Edmonton Journal.

He told the newspaper that the conspiracy is about more than just the shape of the Earth itself.

"Hypothetically, if this is true, there probably is no greater lie. There probably is no bigger conspiracy. We're being lied to by the upper echelon."

Also on HuffPost: