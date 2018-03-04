We can't decide what's more exciting: going to your first Oscars or having your breakout moment in a "Star Wars" film. (Actually, we can, it's "Star Wars," hands down.)

Actress Kelly Marie Tran, as of Sunday, has done both, and looked liked a pro on the Oscars 2018 red carpet.

Kelly Marie Tran at the 2018 Oscars.

The 29-year-old, whose turn as Rose Tico in last year's out-of-this-galaxy hit "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," catapulted the actress to fame, had a Cinderella moment in a blue gown with a daring low-cut neckline with embellishments and a tulle skirt.

The actress posted a close-up of her dress on Instagram just before hitting up the red carpet.

"JUST SITTING IN THIS CAR AND SOAKING IT ALL IN. Whaaaaat izzzzz this lifeeeeeee?!?! SEE YOU SOON!!!" she captioned the pic.

Tran completed her look with a twisted updo, glossy lips, and light blue eyeshadow.

But the Oscars aren't Tran's first red-carpet rodeo.

Girl has kicked back with Stormtroopers:

Worn sneakers underneath a gown:

And looked gorgeous in Áo Dài (Vietnamese traditional clothing) alongside actress Ngo Thanh Van:

May there be many more red carpets in Tran's future!

