Forget "envelopegate" — that's so 2017. The 90th Academy Awards are all about celebrating Hollywood history, and according to Jimmy Kimmel, the winner with the shortest acceptance speech goes home with more than just golden glory; they also get a Jet Ski.

Regardless of whether or not Oscar winner Helen Mirren came with the prize, the night's champions referenced it throughout the ceremony.

Gary Oldman won the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour," but when his acceptance speech went long, he said, "Obviously I'm not going to win the Ski."

Later on, he gave some love to his 98-year-old mother.

"Thank you for your love and support," said Oldman. "Put the kettle on. I'm bringing Oscar home."

Sam Rockwell followed suit in his victory speech too.

"Run that clock Jimmy, I'd like to get that Ski Jet [sic] or whatever that is," said Rockwell.

Rockwell won the Best Supporting Actor statue for his portrayal of the bumbling Officer Dixon in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." While he had already won the Golden Globe, Critics' Choice Award, SAG Award, BAFTA, and Independent Spirit Award for his performance, he used his time on stage to give a shout out to another Oscar winner.

"This is for my old buddy Phil[ip Seymour] Hoffman."

Like Rockwell, the undefeated Allison Janney won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her work as the cantankerous LaVona Golden in "I, Tonya."

"I did it all by myself," joked Janney before thanking "a cast and crew and bird that elevated my work."

Though Janney stands at six feet tall, there's one newly-minted Oscar winner who may have her beaten in the height department: Kobe Bryant. The lifetime Los Angeles Laker won an Oscar for his work as a producer on the animated short "Dear Basketball."

"Get Out" writer-director Jordan Peele also referenced the night's "Price is Right"-style giveaway in his Best Original Screenplay acceptance speech.

Referring to the audience's applause, he said, "You guys are going to mess up my Jet Ski, hold up." Then, Peele shifted into a humble gear, saying, "I thought no one was ever going to make this movie."

"This means so much to me. I stopped writing this movie about 20 times. I knew if someone let me make this movie, then people would hear it, and people would see it." He was right.

"Everybody who went and saw ['Get Out']...I love you. For shouting out at the theatre, for shouting out at the screen."

But there were two Canadian references that truly stood out. Toronto-based production designer Paul D. Austerberry won for his work on "The Shape of Water," and took the opportunity to spread some love to those north of the border.

"Thanks to all of our Canadian crew partying right now in the Palais Royale in Toronto."

"Blade Runner 2049" won the Visual Effects Oscar, which resulted in a name drop of both Montreal and the film's director, Denis Villeneuve. Villeneuve received yet another mention when renowned cinematographer Roger A. Deakins won his first Oscar after 14 nominations.

Stay tuned for more Oscar coverage.

Here is the complete list of winners from the 2018 Academy Awards:

Best Picture:

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Lead Actor:

Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

WINNER: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Lead Actress:

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

WINNER: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"

Supporting Actor:

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"

WINNER: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Supporting Actress:

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

WINNER: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

Director:

"Dunkirk," Christopher Nolan

"Get Out," Jordan Peele

"Lady Bird," Greta Gerwig

"Phantom Thread," Paul Thomas Anderson

WINNER: "The Shape of Water," Guillermo del Toro

Animated Feature:

"The Boss Baby," Tom McGrath, Ramsey Ann Naito

"The Breadwinner," Nora Twomey, Anthony Leo

WINNER: "Coco," Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson

"Ferdinand," Carlos Saldanha

"Loving Vincent," Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Sean Bobbitt, Ivan Mactaggart, Hugh Welchman

Animated Short:

WINNER: "Dear Basketball," Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant

"Garden Party," Victor Caire, Gabriel Grapperon

"Lou," Dave Mullins, Dana Murray

"Negative Space," Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata

"Revolting Rhymes," Jakob Schuh, Jan Lachauer

Adapted Screenplay:

"WINNER: Call Me by Your Name," James Ivory

"The Disaster Artist," Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

"Logan," Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green

"Molly's Game," Aaron Sorkin

"Mudbound," Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Original Screenplay:

"The Big Sick," Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

WINNER: "Get Out," Jordan Peele

"Lady Bird," Greta Gerwig

"The Shape of Water," Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Martin McDonagh

Cinematography:

WINNER: "Blade Runner 2049," Roger Deakins

"Darkest Hour," Bruno Delbonnel

"Dunkirk," Hoyte van Hoytema

"Mudbound," Rachel Morrison

"The Shape of Water," Dan Laustsen

Best Documentary Feature:

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail," Steve James, Mark Mitten, Julie Goldman

"Faces Places," JR, Agnès Varda, Rosalie Varda

WINNER: "Icarus," Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan

"Last Men in Aleppo," Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed, Soren Steen Jepersen

"Strong Island," Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes

Best Documentary Short Subject:

"Edith+Eddie," Laura Checkoway, Thomas Lee Wright

WINNER: "Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405," Frank Stiefel

"Heroin(e)," Elaine McMillion Sheldon, Kerrin Sheldon

"Knife Skills," Thomas Lennon

"Traffic Stop," Kate Davis, David Heilbroner

Best Live Action Short Film:

"DeKalb Elementary," Reed Van Dyk

"The Eleven O'Clock," Derin Seale, Josh Lawson

"My Nephew Emmett," Kevin Wilson, Jr.

WINNER: "The Silent Child," Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton

"Watu Wote/All of Us," Katja Benrath, Tobias Rosen

Best Foreign Language Film:

WINNER: "A Fantastic Woman" (Chile)

"The Insult" (Lebanon)

"Loveless" (Russia)

"On Body and Soul (Hungary)

"The Square" (Sweden)

Film Editing:

"Baby Driver," Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss

WINNER: "Dunkirk," Lee Smith

"I, Tonya," Tatiana S. Riegel

"The Shape of Water," Sidney Wolinsky

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Jon Gregory

Sound Editing:

"Baby Driver," Julian Slater

"Blade Runner 2049," Mark Mangini, Theo Green

WINNER: "Dunkirk," Alex Gibson, Richard King

"The Shape of Water," Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood

Sound Mixing:

"Baby Driver," Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin

"Blade Runner 2049," Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill

WINNER: "Dunkirk," Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo

"The Shape of Water," Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick

Production Design:

"Beauty and the Beast," Sarah Greenwood; Katie Spencer

"Blade Runner 2049," Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola

"Darkest Hour," Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

"Dunkirk," Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis

WINNER: "The Shape of Water," Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau

Original Score:

"Dunkirk," Hans Zimmer

"Phantom Thread," Jonny Greenwood

WINNER: "The Shape of Water," Alexandre Desplat

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi," John Williams

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," Carter Burwell

Original Song:

"Mighty River" from "Mudbound," Mary J. Blige

"Mystery of Love" from "Call Me by Your Name," Sufjan Stevens

"Remember Me" from "Coco," Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

"Stand Up for Something" from "Marshall," Diane Warren, Common

"This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman," Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Makeup and Hair:

WINNER: "Darkest Hour," Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick

"Victoria and Abdul," Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard

"Wonder," Arjen Tuiten

Costume Design:

"Beauty and the Beast," Jacqueline Durran

"Darkest Hour," Jacqueline Durran

WINNER: "Phantom Thread," Mark Bridges

"The Shape of Water," Luis Sequeira

"Victoria and Abdul," Consolata Boyle

Visual Effects:

WINNER: "Blade Runner 2049," John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick

"Kong: Skull Island," Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlan

"War for the Planet of the Apes," Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett, Joel Whist

