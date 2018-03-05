All Sections
    03/05/2018 22:30 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    HuffPost Canada "Backbenchers" Episode 1: Trudeau's India Trip Fiasco And Morneau's Budget Kicks

    What a wild two weeks for the government.

    A few days into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's trip to India, it seemed like the biggest controversy would be the outfits he wore.

    Called "over the top" and "too Indian even for an Indian," the Trudeau family's attire, at one point, would have been the only negative part of the eight-day tour.

    But then news broke that a failed assassin was somehow invited to a reception with the prime minister. Though the invite was rescinded, the man attended an earlier event where he posed for photos with Trudeau's wife and cabinet ministers. Whoops!

    In the very first episode of "Backbenchers," we take a look at Trudeau's foreign fiasco and its ensuing fallout, as well as Finance Minister Bill Morneau's recent classroom fashion show.

    This episode's stories:


    Catch "Backbenchers" every other Tuesday, here on HuffPost Canada.

