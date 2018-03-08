Meghan Markle Has Secret Baptism Ahead Of Royal Wedding: Report

Meghan Markle can officially tick "get baptized" off her list of things to do before the royal wedding.

The 36-year-old was reportedly baptized in a private ceremony on Tuesday evening, the Daily Mail exclusively reports. This means she's now officially a member of the Church of England.

Meghan Markle visits Edinburgh Castle on Feb. 13, 2018.

The 45-minute ceremony was held at St. James' Palace's Chapel Royal and was conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

According to reports, Markle specifically requested Welby to perform the service as she became quite close with him while learning about the rites and sacraments of the Church over the past few weeks.

It's not unusual for the Archbishop to conduct baptisms for the Royal Family, as he was previously chosen by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to baptize their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Welby is also who Markle and Harry chose to perform their wedding ceremony in May.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Edinburgh Castle on Feb. 13, 2018.

It's not a requirement for Markle — who grew up Protestant — to be baptized ahead of the royal wedding. However, she reportedly chose to do so out of respect for the Queen, who is the head of the Church of England.

Markle's decision to be baptized was revealed in November by Harry's communications secretary, Jason Knauf, just after the couple had announced their engagement.

The ceremony on Tuesday was small and intimate, with only 18 guests in attendance, including her fiancé Harry and future parents-in-law, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. It is believed the 36-year-old had "two sponsors, the equivalent of godparents" present for the service as well.

Markle's baptism was followed by a confirmation ceremony, which now allows her to take Holy Communion, Hello magazine reports.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Birmingham on March 8, 2018.

Markle isn't the only one who has taken a religious sacrament before becoming a royal. Kate Middleton, who was baptized at birth, was also confirmed in a private ceremony just weeks before her wedding to Prince William in April 2011.

Now that the royal couple's upcoming nuptials are just 10 weeks away, Markle appears to be quite busy with wedding festivities. In addition to her baptism, she also recently had a spa-themed bridal shower with her friends, Us Weekly reports.

